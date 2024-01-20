Heading 3

10 Must-Hear K-pop Songs of the Decade

January 20, 2024

A global phenomenon, this catchy song and iconic horse dance became a cultural sensation, marking K-pop's international breakthrough

Image:  YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY (2012)

A poignant ballad capturing heartbreak and emotional turmoil, showcasing BIGBANG's vocal prowess and emotional depth

Image:  YG Entertainment

Haru Haru by BIGBANG (2008)

A seductive blend of pop and R&B, this track explores the temptations of youth and the complexities of desire

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS (2016)

A melodic and relatable anthem, this song narrates the stages of a relationship, resonating with listeners of all ages

Love Scenario by iKON (2018)

Image:  YG Entertainment

An infectious and cute pop track with a memorable choreography, TT became a symbol of TWICE's success in the K-pop industry

TT by TWICE (2016)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Love Shot by EXO (2018)

Image:  SM Entertainment

A sultry and captivating R&B song, Love Shot showcases EXO's smooth vocals and alluring visuals in a sophisticated concept

A vibrant and empowering anthem, FANCY solidified TWICE's position with its catchy hooks, sleek choreography, and dynamic production

FANCY by TWICE (2019)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

An intense and powerful track, Monster delves into the darker side of love, complemented by EXO's strong vocals and captivating performances

Monster by EXO (2016)

Image:  SM Entertainment

A beautifully melancholic ballad, Spring Day explores themes of loss and yearning, showcasing BTS's emotional depth and musical maturity

Spring Day by BTS (2017)

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment

A sultry and confident R&B track, Bad Boy highlights Red Velvet's versatility and charisma, leaving a lasting impact on the K-pop scene

Bad Boy by Red Velvet (2018)

Image:  SM Entertainment

