10 Must-Hear K-pop Songs of the Decade
January 20, 2024
A global phenomenon, this catchy song and iconic horse dance became a cultural sensation, marking K-pop's international breakthrough
Gangnam Style by PSY (2012)
A poignant ballad capturing heartbreak and emotional turmoil, showcasing BIGBANG's vocal prowess and emotional depth
Haru Haru by BIGBANG (2008)
A seductive blend of pop and R&B, this track explores the temptations of youth and the complexities of desire
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS (2016)
A melodic and relatable anthem, this song narrates the stages of a relationship, resonating with listeners of all ages
Love Scenario by iKON (2018)
An infectious and cute pop track with a memorable choreography, TT became a symbol of TWICE's success in the K-pop industry
TT by TWICE (2016)
Love Shot by EXO (2018)
A sultry and captivating R&B song, Love Shot showcases EXO's smooth vocals and alluring visuals in a sophisticated concept
A vibrant and empowering anthem, FANCY solidified TWICE's position with its catchy hooks, sleek choreography, and dynamic production
FANCY by TWICE (2019)
An intense and powerful track, Monster delves into the darker side of love, complemented by EXO's strong vocals and captivating performances
Monster by EXO (2016)
A beautifully melancholic ballad, Spring Day explores themes of loss and yearning, showcasing BTS's emotional depth and musical maturity
Spring Day by BTS (2017)
A sultry and confident R&B track, Bad Boy highlights Red Velvet's versatility and charisma, leaving a lasting impact on the K-pop scene
Bad Boy by Red Velvet (2018)
