10 must-know K-pop terms for beginners
Moupriya Banerjee
The first word you need to learn is idol, which refers to all artists from the K-pop industry
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Idol
Bias is a term used to describe one’s favorite member from a K-pop group like ‘Jin is her bias in BTS’
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bias
This slang term is used to describe a group’s member whose cram questions your love and loyalty for your bias like ‘Jungkook is my biaswrecker in BTS’
Biaswrecker
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Every time a K-pop artist or group releases new music it's considered a comeback like NewJeans just released their summer comeback How Sweet
Image: ADOR
Comeback
Maknae is a Korean word that refers to a group’s youngest member like Lisa is the maknae of BLACKPINK
Maknae
Image: LLOUD
In a K-pop group, there’s usually a member positioned as the leader just like S.Coups is the leader of SEVENTEEN
Leader
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
In a K-pop band, there are one or more members who get the assigned position of the center or visual for their extremely good looks like Cha Eun Woo for ASTRO
Visual
Image: FANTAGIO
A subunit describes a smaller group formed within a K-pop group like SEVENTEEN’s BSS which is composed of three members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan
Subunit
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Aegyo is a Korean term that describes the adorable gestures K-pop idols do as a fanservice or interaction with fans like cutely talking or making hearts etc
Aegyo
Image: Jisoo’s Instagram
When a K-pop artist or group releases their first music it’s considered as their debut like ILLIT debuted in March 2024 with their first song Magnetic
Debut
Image: BELIFT LAB