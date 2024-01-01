Heading 3

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 must-know K-pop terms for beginners

Moupriya Banerjee

The first word you need to learn is idol, which refers to all artists from the K-pop industry

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Idol

Bias is a term used to describe one’s favorite member from a K-pop group like ‘Jin is her bias in BTS’

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Bias

This slang term is used to describe a group’s member whose cram questions your love and loyalty for your bias like ‘Jungkook is my biaswrecker in BTS’

Biaswrecker

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Every time a K-pop artist or group releases new music it's considered a comeback like NewJeans just released their summer comeback How Sweet

Image: ADOR

Comeback

Maknae is a Korean word that refers to a group’s youngest member like Lisa is the maknae of BLACKPINK

Maknae

Image: LLOUD

In a K-pop group, there’s usually a member positioned as the leader just like S.Coups is the leader of SEVENTEEN

Leader

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

In a K-pop band, there are one or more members who get the assigned position of the center or visual for their extremely good looks like Cha Eun Woo for ASTRO

Visual

Image: FANTAGIO

A subunit describes a smaller group formed within a K-pop group like SEVENTEEN’s BSS which is composed of three members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan

Subunit

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Aegyo is a Korean term that describes the adorable gestures K-pop idols do as a fanservice or interaction with fans like cutely talking or making hearts etc

Aegyo

Image: Jisoo’s Instagram

When a K-pop artist or group releases their first music it’s considered as their debut like ILLIT debuted in March 2024 with their first song Magnetic

Debut

Image: BELIFT LAB

