10 must-know things about Kim Ji Won
Kim Ji Won is a Libra born on October 19, 1992
Zodiac Sign
Kim Ji Won has an impressive height of 164 cm
Height
When Kim Ji Won was just a teenager in 2007, she was scouted by an agency and was training under the company to debut
She almost became a K-pop idol
In her early career, she worked as a background vocalist for Younha
She was a background vocalist
During the time she worked as a background vocalist, there were plans to debut her as a soloist with the stage name Jessica
She almost debuted as a soloist
She kick started her official acting career with a famous commercial, which gave her the nickname Lolipop Girl
Official acting debut
Kim Ji Won’s first drama was the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short-legged
Drama debut
Prior to her TV drama debut, Kim Ji Won starred in the 2011 film Romantic Heaven
Film debut
After playing the character of Rachel Yoo in Lee Min Ho starrer The Heirs, Kim Ji Won gained extreme popularity
Career Breakthrough
Kim Ji Won sang OSTs for her debut TV drama High Kick, 2011 series What’s Up, and one commercial
OST singer
