10 must-know things about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won is a Libra born on October 19, 1992

Zodiac Sign

Kim Ji Won has an impressive height of 164 cm

Height

When Kim Ji Won was just a teenager in 2007, she was scouted by an agency and was training under the company to debut

She almost became a K-pop idol

In her early career, she worked as a background vocalist for Younha

She was a background vocalist

During the time she worked as a background vocalist, there were plans to debut her as a soloist with the stage name Jessica

She almost debuted as a soloist

She kick started her official acting career with a famous commercial, which gave her the nickname Lolipop Girl

Official acting debut

Kim Ji Won’s first drama was the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short-legged

Drama debut

Prior to her TV drama debut, Kim Ji Won starred in the 2011 film Romantic Heaven

Film debut

After playing the character of Rachel Yoo in Lee Min Ho starrer The Heirs, Kim Ji Won gained extreme popularity 

Career Breakthrough

Kim Ji Won sang OSTs for her debut TV drama High Kick, 2011 series What’s Up, and one commercial

OST singer

