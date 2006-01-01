Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

JULY 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 must-known things about Lee Min Ho

Image: SBS

Zodiac Sign

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a Cancer

Lee mIn Ho is one of the tallest Korean actors with a height of 187 m

Height

Image: SBS

When he made his debut, his agency gave him a stage name Lee Min which was eventually withdrawn due to its similarity with the Korean word for immigration

Stage Name

Image: MYM Entertainment

In his childhood, he was good at playing football and wanted to become a professional soccer player growing up

Early aspirations

Image: MYM Entertainment

Lee Min Ho served as a public service worker during his mandatory military enlistment as he was unfit for active duty due to previous injuries

Military enlistment

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho almost escaped death twice, once when he faced a car accident in 2006, ending up in a coma for months in critical condition, and then while filming for City Hunter

Car accident

Image: MYM Entertainment

In 2006, Lee Min Ho made his official acting debut with a main role in the EBS series Secret Campus

Acting debut

Image: MYM Entertainment

Lee Min Ho landed his breakthrough with the lead roles in the 2009 high teen drama Boys Over Flowers, which went on to become a classic hit

Career breakthrough

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho is a great singer who has sung OSTs for his dramas including Boys Over Flower and Legend of the Blue Sea

He is a singer

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho’s upcoming rom-com Ask the Stars is set to release soon

 Recent work

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Click Here