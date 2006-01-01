10 must-known things about Lee Min Ho
Image: SBS
Zodiac Sign
Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a Cancer
Lee mIn Ho is one of the tallest Korean actors with a height of 187 m
Height
Image: SBS
When he made his debut, his agency gave him a stage name Lee Min which was eventually withdrawn due to its similarity with the Korean word for immigration
Stage Name
Image: MYM Entertainment
In his childhood, he was good at playing football and wanted to become a professional soccer player growing up
Early aspirations
Image: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho served as a public service worker during his mandatory military enlistment as he was unfit for active duty due to previous injuries
Military enlistment
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho almost escaped death twice, once when he faced a car accident in 2006, ending up in a coma for months in critical condition, and then while filming for City Hunter
Car accident
Image: MYM Entertainment
In 2006, Lee Min Ho made his official acting debut with a main role in the EBS series Secret Campus
Acting debut
Image: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho landed his breakthrough with the lead roles in the 2009 high teen drama Boys Over Flowers, which went on to become a classic hit
Career breakthrough
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho is a great singer who has sung OSTs for his dramas including Boys Over Flower and Legend of the Blue Sea
He is a singer
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho’s upcoming rom-com Ask the Stars is set to release soon
Recent work
Image: tvN
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Image credit: SM Entertainment