10 must-listen BLACKPINK’s
B-side tracks
A poignant ballad showcasing BLACKPINK's vocal prowess, Hope Not explores the pain of heartbreak with a beautifully stripped-down melody
Hope Not
An anthem of empowerment, Kick It blends fierce rap verses with a catchy chorus, exemplifying BLACKPINK's signature style and commanding presence
Kick It:
A heartfelt acoustic gem, Stay unveils BLACKPINK's softer side. With soulful vocals, it's an ode to the ephemeral beauty of fleeting moments
Stay:
Addressing the highs and lows of fame, You Never Know combines introspective lyrics with a mesmerizing melody, offering a glimpse into BLACKPINK's journey
You Never Know:
Forever Young is a vibrant anthem celebrating youth and freedom. Its energetic beats and infectious optimism make it a standout track
Forever Young:
A blend of electro-pop and melancholy, this track explores the uncertainty of love. Catchy hooks and emotional vocals define this underrated gem
Don't Know What to Do:
Infusing trap beats with BLACKPINK's charisma, Really is a playful yet assertive track. Its addictive rhythm and sassy lyrics make it a fan favorite
Really:
A bold declaration of independence, Love to Hate Me combines trap influences with BLACKPINK's unapologetic attitude, creating a fierce anthem for self-empowerment
Love to Hate Me:
With a blend of pop and hip-hop elements, Crazy Over You is an addictive track showcasing BLACKPINK's versatility and global appeal
Crazy Over You:
This dance-pop sensation exudes infectious energy. With upbeat vibes and catchy hooks, it's a must-listen that perfectly captures BLACKPINK's magnetic charm
As If It's Your Last: