Pujya Doss

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 must-listen BLACKPINK’s
B-side tracks 

A poignant ballad showcasing BLACKPINK's vocal prowess, Hope Not explores the pain of heartbreak with a beautifully stripped-down melody

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Hope Not

An anthem of empowerment, Kick It blends fierce rap verses with a catchy chorus, exemplifying BLACKPINK's signature style and commanding presence

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Kick It: 

A heartfelt acoustic gem, Stay unveils BLACKPINK's softer side. With soulful vocals, it's an ode to the ephemeral beauty of fleeting moments

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Stay: 

Addressing the highs and lows of fame, You Never Know combines introspective lyrics with a mesmerizing melody, offering a glimpse into BLACKPINK's journey

Image credits - YG Entertainments

You Never Know: 

Forever Young is a vibrant anthem celebrating youth and freedom. Its energetic beats and infectious optimism make it a standout track

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Forever Young:

A blend of electro-pop and melancholy, this track explores the uncertainty of love. Catchy hooks and emotional vocals define this underrated gem

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Don't Know What to Do: 

Infusing trap beats with BLACKPINK's charisma, Really is a playful yet assertive track. Its addictive rhythm and sassy lyrics make it a fan favorite

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Really: 

A bold declaration of independence, Love to Hate Me combines trap influences with BLACKPINK's unapologetic attitude, creating a fierce anthem for self-empowerment

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Love to Hate Me: 

With a blend of pop and hip-hop elements, Crazy Over You is an addictive track showcasing BLACKPINK's versatility and global appeal

Image credits - YG Entertainments

Crazy Over You: 

This dance-pop sensation exudes infectious energy. With upbeat vibes and catchy hooks, it's a must-listen that perfectly captures BLACKPINK's magnetic charm

Image credits - YG Entertainments

As If It's Your Last: 

