Pujya Doss

November 06, 2023

Entertainment

10 must-listen EXO songs

A hypnotic R&B-infused track with captivating harmonies and a catchy chorus that showcases EXO's signature synchronized choreography

Growl 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dark and seductive anthem with powerful vocals and an irresistible hook that portrays EXO as irresistible monsters

Monster 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic, urban-pop gem with an infectious beat and smooth vocals that urge you to call EXO maybe

Call Me Baby 

Image: SM Entertainment

A sultry, bass-heavy song with velvet-smooth vocals that compares love to a potent shot. It's impossible to resist

Love Shot 

Image: SM Entertainment

An electrifying, genre-blending track that explores the thrill of love, complete with intricate harmonies and rhythmic changes

Tempo 

Image: KBS2

A reggae-inspired summer hit that fuses tropical beats with EXO's signature vocals, making it perfect for sunny vibes

Ko Ko Bop 

Image: SM Entertainment

A playful and energetic song emphasizing the importance of maintaining a perfect tempo in love

Don't Mess Up My Tempo 

Image: SM Entertainment

An uplifting and catchy anthem with a positive message about the power of unity, perfectly reflecting EXO's strong bond

Power 

Image: SM Entertainment

A slick and groovy track that draws parallels between winning the lottery and the exhilaration of love

Lotto 

Image: SM Entertainment

A heartfelt winter ballad with emotive vocals that stir the soul, evoking the magic of the holiday season

Miracles in December 

Image: SM Entertainment

