10 must-listen EXO songs
A hypnotic R&B-infused track with captivating harmonies and a catchy chorus that showcases EXO's signature synchronized choreography
Growl
A dark and seductive anthem with powerful vocals and an irresistible hook that portrays EXO as irresistible monsters
Monster
A dynamic, urban-pop gem with an infectious beat and smooth vocals that urge you to call EXO maybe
Call Me Baby
A sultry, bass-heavy song with velvet-smooth vocals that compares love to a potent shot. It's impossible to resist
Love Shot
An electrifying, genre-blending track that explores the thrill of love, complete with intricate harmonies and rhythmic changes
Tempo
A reggae-inspired summer hit that fuses tropical beats with EXO's signature vocals, making it perfect for sunny vibes
Ko Ko Bop
A playful and energetic song emphasizing the importance of maintaining a perfect tempo in love
Don't Mess Up My Tempo
An uplifting and catchy anthem with a positive message about the power of unity, perfectly reflecting EXO's strong bond
Power
A slick and groovy track that draws parallels between winning the lottery and the exhilaration of love
Lotto
A heartfelt winter ballad with emotive vocals that stir the soul, evoking the magic of the holiday season
Miracles in December
