Pujya Doss

september 30,2023

Entertainment

10 must-listen MAMAMOO Songs

HIP is a powerful anthem celebrating self-confidence and individuality. Its catchy melody and empowering lyrics have made it a fan-favorite

Image:  RBW

 HIP

Starry Night is a dreamy ballad featuring MAMAMOO's signature vocal harmonies. The song's emotional depth and beautiful composition make it a standout track

Image:  RBW

Starry Night

This debut song introduced MAMAMOO to the world with its jazzy sound and playful lyrics. It showcases the group's versatility and charisma

Image:  RBW

Mr. Ambiguous

Décalcomanie is a sultry and seductive track that highlights MAMAMOO's vocal prowess. The song's sensual undertones and memorable chorus leave a lasting impression

Image:  RBW

Décalcomanie

A heartwarming song about love and breakup, Wind Flower combines emotive lyrics with MAMAMOO's vocal range, creating a moving listening experience

Image:  RBW

Wind Flower

Known for its catchy tune and upbeat energy, You're the Best is an infectious celebration of self-love and confidence

Image:  RBW

You're the Best

Paint Me is a melancholic ballad showcasing MAMAMOO's ability to convey deep emotions through their singing. The song's poignant lyrics and vocal delivery are truly moving

Image:  RBW

Paint Me

Featuring the rapper Esna, Ahh Oop! is a dynamic and sassy track that highlights MAMAMOO's versatility and playful side

Image:  RBW

Ahh Oop!

Piano Man is a jazzy and soulful song that demonstrates MAMAMOO's ability to infuse different genres into their music. The smooth vocals and catchy melody make it a standout

Image:  RBW

Piano Man

Image:  RBW

This fun and upbeat track is a testament to MAMAMOO's charm and charisma. Um Oh Ah Yeh is a playful exploration of young love and attraction

Um Oh Ah Yeh

