10 must-listen MAMAMOO Songs
HIP is a powerful anthem celebrating self-confidence and individuality. Its catchy melody and empowering lyrics have made it a fan-favorite
Image: RBW
HIP
Starry Night is a dreamy ballad featuring MAMAMOO's signature vocal harmonies. The song's emotional depth and beautiful composition make it a standout track
Image: RBW
Starry Night
This debut song introduced MAMAMOO to the world with its jazzy sound and playful lyrics. It showcases the group's versatility and charisma
Image: RBW
Mr. Ambiguous
Décalcomanie is a sultry and seductive track that highlights MAMAMOO's vocal prowess. The song's sensual undertones and memorable chorus leave a lasting impression
Image: RBW
Décalcomanie
A heartwarming song about love and breakup, Wind Flower combines emotive lyrics with MAMAMOO's vocal range, creating a moving listening experience
Image: RBW
Wind Flower
Known for its catchy tune and upbeat energy, You're the Best is an infectious celebration of self-love and confidence
Image: RBW
You're the Best
Paint Me is a melancholic ballad showcasing MAMAMOO's ability to convey deep emotions through their singing. The song's poignant lyrics and vocal delivery are truly moving
Image: RBW
Paint Me
Featuring the rapper Esna, Ahh Oop! is a dynamic and sassy track that highlights MAMAMOO's versatility and playful side
Image: RBW
Ahh Oop!
Piano Man is a jazzy and soulful song that demonstrates MAMAMOO's ability to infuse different genres into their music. The smooth vocals and catchy melody make it a standout
Image: RBW
Piano Man
Image: RBW
This fun and upbeat track is a testament to MAMAMOO's charm and charisma. Um Oh Ah Yeh is a playful exploration of young love and attraction
Um Oh Ah Yeh