10 Must listen MONSTA X songs
A captivating ballad showcasing MONSTA X's emotional depth and harmonious vocals, leaving a lasting impression
Beautiful
An intense, dynamic track with powerful rap verses and a mesmerizing chorus that embodies MONSTA X's edgy charm
Shoot Out
A fierce, addictive song with a relentless beat, illustrating their signature boldness and charisma
Alligator
A high-octane track fusing EDM and rock elements, showcasing their versatility and captivating storytelling
Dramarama
A sultry, hypnotic song with a magnetic chorus, exemplifying MONSTA X's sensuous appeal
Love Killa
An energetic pop-rock anthem, reflecting their emotional depth and engaging sound
Jealousy
A heartfelt ballad conveying friendship's strength, featuring Wonho's emotional vocals and impactful lyrics
From Zero
Their debut track is a bold hip-hop fusion, introducing their powerful presence in the K-pop scene
Trespass
A lively, feel-good song radiating positivity and joy, showcasing MONSTA X's vibrant side
Beautiful Night
An uplifting track brimming with optimism and catchy melodies, perfect for brightening your day
Newton