Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 Must listen MONSTA X songs

A captivating ballad showcasing MONSTA X's emotional depth and harmonious vocals, leaving a lasting impression

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Beautiful

An intense, dynamic track with powerful rap verses and a mesmerizing chorus that embodies MONSTA X's edgy charm

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Shoot Out

A fierce, addictive song with a relentless beat, illustrating their signature boldness and charisma

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Alligator

A high-octane track fusing EDM and rock elements, showcasing their versatility and captivating storytelling

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Dramarama

A sultry, hypnotic song with a magnetic chorus, exemplifying MONSTA X's sensuous appeal

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Love Killa

An energetic pop-rock anthem, reflecting their emotional depth and engaging sound

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Jealousy

A heartfelt ballad conveying friendship's strength, featuring Wonho's emotional vocals and impactful lyrics

From Zero

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Their debut track is a bold hip-hop fusion, introducing their powerful presence in the K-pop scene

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Trespass

A lively, feel-good song radiating positivity and joy, showcasing MONSTA X's vibrant side

Beautiful Night

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

An uplifting track brimming with optimism and catchy melodies, perfect for brightening your day

Image credits: Starship Entertainment

Newton

