Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 must-listen Red Velvet songs
The haunting melody and mysterious lyrics create a chilling atmosphere in this dark and edgy track
Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
Sultry vocals and seductive beats make this R&B song a sultry and irresistible jam
Bad Boy
Image: SM Entertainment
A catchy chorus and vibrant melody make this pop song a joyful and upbeat celebration
Feel My Rhythm
Image: SM Entertainment
Dramatic vocals and intense beats make this synthpop song a thrilling and suspenseful ride
Russian Roulette
Image: SM Entertainment
Sweet and refreshing melodies and playful lyrics make this summer pop song a cheerful and addictive anthem
Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
Dark and atmospheric melodies and mischievous lyrics create a haunting and alluring concept
Peek-A-Boo
Image: SM Entertainment
Powerful vocals and majestic melody make this pop-rock song an empowering and uplifting declaration
Queendom
Image: SM Entertainment
Dreamy vocals and ethereal melody create a whimsical and otherworldly ambiance
Day 1
Image: SM Entertainment
Elegant vocals and sophisticated melody make this R&B song a classy and timeless gem
미래 (Future)
Image: SM Entertainment
Groovy vocals and funky melody make this disco pop song a catchy and danceable bop
BYE BYE
Image: SM Entertainment
