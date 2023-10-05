Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 must-listen Red Velvet songs

The haunting melody and mysterious lyrics create a chilling atmosphere in this dark and edgy track

Psycho

Image: SM Entertainment

Sultry vocals and seductive beats make this R&B song a sultry and irresistible jam

Bad Boy

Image: SM Entertainment

A catchy chorus and vibrant melody make this pop song a joyful and upbeat celebration

Feel My Rhythm

Image: SM Entertainment

Dramatic vocals and intense beats make this synthpop song a thrilling and suspenseful ride

Russian Roulette

Image: SM Entertainment

Sweet and refreshing melodies and playful lyrics make this summer pop song a cheerful and addictive anthem

Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

Dark and atmospheric melodies and mischievous lyrics create a haunting and alluring concept

Peek-A-Boo

Image: SM Entertainment

Powerful vocals and majestic melody make this pop-rock song an empowering and uplifting declaration

Queendom

Image: SM Entertainment

Dreamy vocals and ethereal melody create a whimsical and otherworldly ambiance

Day 1

Image: SM Entertainment

Elegant vocals and sophisticated melody make this R&B song a classy and timeless gem

미래 (Future)

Image: SM Entertainment

Groovy vocals and funky melody make this disco pop song a catchy and danceable bop

BYE BYE

Image: SM Entertainment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here