Heading 3

april 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 Must-listen songs of K-pop girl group GFRIEND

Pujya Doss

Image: Source Music

Rough

A powerful anthem with soaring vocals and an emotional storyline about overcoming challenges, showcasing GFRIEND's harmonies and dynamic performance skills

A catchy and upbeat track with a lively melody, expressing the excitement and joy of youthful love through cheerful vocals and energetic instrumentals

Image: Source Music

Navillera

A hauntingly beautiful song with melancholic lyrics, accompanied by atmospheric music that evokes emotions of longing and reminiscence

Image: Source Music

Time for the Moon Night

A funky and energetic tune with a retro vibe, featuring addictive hooks and a sassy attitude that highlights GFRIEND's versatility and charisma

Image: Source Music

Fingertip

A cheerful and addictive song with a catchy chorus, celebrating the feeling of infatuation with its upbeat rhythm and playful melody

Image: Source Music

Me Gustas Tu

A powerful ballad showcasing GFRIEND's vocal prowess and emotional depth, conveying the message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity

Image: Source Music

Sunrise

Image: Source Music

GFRIEND's debut song, blending sweet vocals with a lively beat, delivering a message of empowerment and self-confidence through its uplifting lyrics

Glass Bead

A refreshing track with an airy melody and dreamy atmosphere, expressing the innocence and sweetness of young love with its tender lyrics

Image: Source Music

Love Whisper

A dynamic and captivating song featuring bold beats and a catchy chorus, exploring themes of temptation and self-discovery with a hint of mystery

Apple

Image: Source Music

A poignant ballad reflecting on the complexities of relationships and the journey of self-discovery, with GFRIEND's emotive vocals conveying raw emotion and vulnerability

Crossroads

Image: Source Music

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here