10 Must-listen songs of K-pop girl group GFRIEND
Pujya Doss
Image: Source Music
Rough
A powerful anthem with soaring vocals and an emotional storyline about overcoming challenges, showcasing GFRIEND's harmonies and dynamic performance skills
A catchy and upbeat track with a lively melody, expressing the excitement and joy of youthful love through cheerful vocals and energetic instrumentals
Image: Source Music
Navillera
A hauntingly beautiful song with melancholic lyrics, accompanied by atmospheric music that evokes emotions of longing and reminiscence
Image: Source Music
Time for the Moon Night
A funky and energetic tune with a retro vibe, featuring addictive hooks and a sassy attitude that highlights GFRIEND's versatility and charisma
Image: Source Music
Fingertip
A cheerful and addictive song with a catchy chorus, celebrating the feeling of infatuation with its upbeat rhythm and playful melody
Image: Source Music
Me Gustas Tu
A powerful ballad showcasing GFRIEND's vocal prowess and emotional depth, conveying the message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity
Image: Source Music
Sunrise
Image: Source Music
GFRIEND's debut song, blending sweet vocals with a lively beat, delivering a message of empowerment and self-confidence through its uplifting lyrics
Glass Bead
A refreshing track with an airy melody and dreamy atmosphere, expressing the innocence and sweetness of young love with its tender lyrics
Image: Source Music
Love Whisper
A dynamic and captivating song featuring bold beats and a catchy chorus, exploring themes of temptation and self-discovery with a hint of mystery
Apple
Image: Source Music
A poignant ballad reflecting on the complexities of relationships and the journey of self-discovery, with GFRIEND's emotive vocals conveying raw emotion and vulnerability
Crossroads
Image: Source Music