10 Must-listen Stray Kids Songs
Stray Kids' signature dish, a delectable hip-hop feast with a side of fierce rap and powerful vocals.
Image: JYP Entertainments
God's Menu
A mesmerizing journey through Stray Kids' inner world, guided by their captivating melodies and dynamic beats.
Image: JYP Entertainments
Miroh
A wild and exhilarating ride with Stray Kids, as they break free from convention and embrace their unique sound.
Image: JYP Entertainments
Back Door
A thunderous ode to Korean culture and tradition, infused with Stray Kids' signature energy and creativity
Image: JYP Entertainments
Thunderous
A chaotic and thrilling exploration of the human psyche, set to Stray Kids' most experimental and ambitious sound yet
Image: JYP Entertainments
Maniac
A suspenseful and mysterious hip-hop track, with Stray Kids unraveling a puzzling case with their sharp lyrics and intricate beats
Image: JYP Entertainments
Case 143
A dystopian and rebellious anthem, with Stray Kids fighting against the system and finding their own path
Image: JYP Entertainments
District 9
A time-traveling adventure with Stray Kids, as they explore different eras and discover their true selves
Image: JYP Entertainments
Chronosaurus
A passionate and seductive track, with Stray Kids showcasing their versatility and range as performers
Image: JYP Entertainments
Red Lights
A powerful and thought-provoking song, with Stray Kids challenging societal norms and embracing their individuality
Image: JYP Entertainments
Social Path