Heading 3

Pujya Doss

1st October,2023

Entertainment

10 Must-listen Stray Kids Songs

Stray Kids' signature dish, a delectable hip-hop feast with a side of fierce rap and powerful vocals.

Image:  JYP Entertainments

God's Menu 

A mesmerizing journey through Stray Kids' inner world, guided by their captivating melodies and dynamic beats.

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Miroh

A wild and exhilarating ride with Stray Kids, as they break free from convention and embrace their unique sound.

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Back Door 

A thunderous ode to Korean culture and tradition, infused with Stray Kids' signature energy and creativity

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Thunderous

A chaotic and thrilling exploration of the human psyche, set to Stray Kids' most experimental and ambitious sound yet

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Maniac

A suspenseful and mysterious hip-hop track, with Stray Kids unraveling a puzzling case with their sharp lyrics and intricate beats

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Case 143 

A dystopian and rebellious anthem, with Stray Kids fighting against the system and finding their own path

Image:  JYP Entertainments

 District 9 

A time-traveling adventure with Stray Kids, as they explore different eras and discover their true selves

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Chronosaurus

A passionate and seductive track, with Stray Kids showcasing their versatility and range as performers

Image:  JYP Entertainments

 Red Lights 

A powerful and thought-provoking song, with Stray Kids challenging societal norms and embracing their individuality

Image:  JYP Entertainments

Social Path 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here