april 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 Must listen TREASURE Songs 

Pujya Doss

Image: YG Entertainment

Boy by TREASURE: 

An energetic debut showcasing TREASURE's charisma and talent, with catchy hooks and powerful choreography that will leave you wanting more

A heartwarming track expressing love and gratitude, featuring smooth vocals and a feel-good melody that resonates with listeners

Image: YG Entertainment

I Love You by TREASURE: 

A playful and upbeat song with addictive beats and catchy lyrics, guaranteed to get you dancing along from start to finish

Image: YG Entertainment

MMM by TREASURE: 

An intense and dynamic track with powerful rap verses and impressive vocal performances, showcasing TREASURE's versatility as artists

Image: YG Entertainment

Going Crazy by TREASURE: 

A heartwarming anthem dedicated to fans, conveying gratitude and love, with uplifting melodies and heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply

Image: YG Entertainment

My Treasure by TREASURE: 

A bold and energetic song with strong EDM influences and addictive hooks, showcasing TREASURE's charisma and stage presence

Image: YG Entertainment

Jikjin by TREASURE: 

A refreshing and upbeat track with tropical vibes and catchy melodies, perfect for brightening up your day and lifting your spirits

Orange by TREASURE: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A smooth and soulful R&B track showcasing TREASURE's vocal prowess and emotive delivery, evoking feelings of nostalgia and longing

Image: YG Entertainment

Slowmotion by TREASURE: 

A mesmerizing and dreamy song with ethereal vocals and a captivating melody, transporting listeners to a world of fantasy and romance

Come to Me by TREASURE: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Move by TREASURE is a dynamic and groovy song with captivating beats and smooth vocals. Its catchy melody and infectious rhythm make it a must-have for any K-pop playlist

Move by TREASURE:

Image: YG Entertainment.

