10 Must listen TREASURE Songs
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Boy by TREASURE:
An energetic debut showcasing TREASURE's charisma and talent, with catchy hooks and powerful choreography that will leave you wanting more
A heartwarming track expressing love and gratitude, featuring smooth vocals and a feel-good melody that resonates with listeners
Image: YG Entertainment
I Love You by TREASURE:
A playful and upbeat song with addictive beats and catchy lyrics, guaranteed to get you dancing along from start to finish
Image: YG Entertainment
MMM by TREASURE:
An intense and dynamic track with powerful rap verses and impressive vocal performances, showcasing TREASURE's versatility as artists
Image: YG Entertainment
Going Crazy by TREASURE:
A heartwarming anthem dedicated to fans, conveying gratitude and love, with uplifting melodies and heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply
Image: YG Entertainment
My Treasure by TREASURE:
A bold and energetic song with strong EDM influences and addictive hooks, showcasing TREASURE's charisma and stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Jikjin by TREASURE:
A refreshing and upbeat track with tropical vibes and catchy melodies, perfect for brightening up your day and lifting your spirits
Orange by TREASURE:
Image: YG Entertainment
A smooth and soulful R&B track showcasing TREASURE's vocal prowess and emotive delivery, evoking feelings of nostalgia and longing
Image: YG Entertainment
Slowmotion by TREASURE:
A mesmerizing and dreamy song with ethereal vocals and a captivating melody, transporting listeners to a world of fantasy and romance
Come to Me by TREASURE:
Image: YG Entertainment
Move by TREASURE is a dynamic and groovy song with captivating beats and smooth vocals. Its catchy melody and infectious rhythm make it a must-have for any K-pop playlist
Move by TREASURE:
Image: YG Entertainment.