A popular Korean shaved ice dessert topped with a variety of sweet toppings like red beans, fruits, condensed milk, and flavored syrups
Bingsu
Source: Pexels
A delicious Korean pancake filled with a sweet syrupy mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped nuts. It's crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside
Hotteok
Source: Pexels
Similar to bingsu, patbingsu is a shaved ice dessert with a focus on red bean paste as the main topping. It's often served with fruits, rice cakes, and condensed milk
Patbingsu
Source: Pexels
These chewy rice cakes come in various shapes and flavors. Popular types include injeolmi (coated in bean powder), tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), and songpyeon (rice cakes stuffed with sweet fillings)
Korean Rice Cakes (Tteok)
Source: Pexels
While not a traditional dessert, Korean fried chicken has become a popular sweet and savory treat. The chicken is crispy on the outside, coated with a sweet and sticky sauce
Korean Fried Chicken
Source: Pexels
A unique dessert made from layers of thin, honey-coated bread. It's often filled with sweet ingredients like cream, chocolate, or nuts
Korean Honey Bread (Kkultarae)
Source: Pexels
These savory pancakes can also be made in sweet variations. They are typically made with flour, eggs, and various fillings like fruits or sweet potatoes
Korean Pancakes (Jeon)
Source: Pexels
A traditional sweet rice beverage made from malted rice and often flavored with ginger and cinnamon. It has a slightly sweet and refreshing taste
Korean Rice Punch (Sikhye)
Source: Pexels
Click Here
A traditional Korean cookie made from glutinous rice flour and honey. It has a soft and chewy texture with a hint of sweetness
Chapsal Yakgwa
Source: Pexels