10 Must try Korean snacks
Chewy rice cakes bathed in fiery red chili paste sauce, adorned with fish cakes, eggs, and spring onions – a popular, bold street food delight
Tteokbokki
These Korean pancakes, filled with cinnamon and peanuts, are a delightful street food found in Seoul's bustling markets and central hubs
Hotteok
Enjoy a soft sponge cake with a marshmallow center, all coated in a layer of rich chocolate – a beloved Korean treat
Choco Pie
Crispy outside, soft inside – these fish-shaped pastries are filled with sweet red bean paste, offering a perfect blend of textures
Bungeoppang
Satisfy your cravings with light and crispy potato chips, subtly sweetened with acacia honey and gourmet butter
Honey Butter Chips
A delicacy enjoyed by Korean royalty, Yakgwa are honey-infused cookies, traditionally savored during festive seasons and celebrations
Yakgwa
Sweet potato starch noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and meat, create a chewy texture and a nutty sesame oil flavor
Japchae
Enjoy the satisfying chewiness and savory taste of dried squid, a popular Korean snack
Dried Squid
Turtle Chips offer a thicker texture and richer flavor than regular potato chips, making them a deliciously crunchy treat
Turtle Chips
Gim is a generic term for dried seaweeds used in Korean cooking. It can be used as a side dish for children or as a light snack for adults
Seaweed Snack