Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 28, 2023

Entertainment

10 Must try Korean snacks 

Chewy rice cakes bathed in fiery red chili paste sauce, adorned with fish cakes, eggs, and spring onions – a popular, bold street food delight

Image:  Pexels

Tteokbokki

These Korean pancakes, filled with cinnamon and peanuts, are a delightful street food found in Seoul's bustling markets and central hubs

Image:  Pexels

Hotteok

Enjoy a soft sponge cake with a marshmallow center, all coated in a layer of rich chocolate – a beloved Korean treat

Image:  Pexels

Choco Pie

Crispy outside, soft inside – these fish-shaped pastries are filled with sweet red bean paste, offering a perfect blend of textures

Image:  Pexels

Bungeoppang

Satisfy your cravings with light and crispy potato chips, subtly sweetened with acacia honey and gourmet butter

Image:  Pexels

Honey Butter Chips

A delicacy enjoyed by Korean royalty, Yakgwa are honey-infused cookies, traditionally savored during festive seasons and celebrations

Image:  Pexels

Yakgwa


Sweet potato starch noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and meat, create a chewy texture and a nutty sesame oil flavor

Japchae

Image:  Pexels


Enjoy the satisfying chewiness and savory taste of dried squid, a popular Korean snack

Image:  Pexels

Dried Squid

Turtle Chips offer a thicker texture and richer flavor than regular potato chips, making them a deliciously crunchy treat

Turtle Chips

Image:  Pexels


Gim is a generic term for dried seaweeds used in Korean cooking. It can be used as a side dish for children or as a light snack for adults

Image:  Pexels

Seaweed Snack

