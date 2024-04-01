Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
APRIL 01, 2024
10 Must-watch Aditi Rao Hydari movies
Set in medieval Rajasthan, the movie revolves around Queen Padmavati, her noble king husband, and an ambitious Sultan who becomes obsessed with her
Padmaavat
Image: IMDb
The story follows Janardhan Jakhar, who dreams of becoming a rockstar and in this journey, he falls in love with a girl named Heer
Image: IMDb
Rockstar
The story revolves around a recently divorced woman who fantasizes about the seemingly perfect couple but a shocking incident interrupts her life
Image: IMDb
The Girl on The Train
After a breakup, Vikram dates Nisha but when his ex Roshni goes missing, it creates chaos in their lives
Murder 3
Image: IMDb
A grief-stricken cop and an amputee grandmaster find themselves entangled in a conspiracy, brought together by fate
Wazir
Image: IMDb
An American-born Indian discovers himself during an unexpected journey in the ancient walled city of Delhi
Delhi-6
Image: IMDb
The story revolves around Sujata, who is mute and is married off to an NRI against her will, longing for her past love
Sufiyum Sujatayu
Image: IMDb
Bhoomi
Image: IMDb
This emotional and action movie is about a single father who fights for justice after his daughter gets raped
Image: IMDb
In this movie, while being held prisoner in Pakistan during the Kargil war, a fighter pilot Varun recalls his romance with Leela
Kaatru Veliyidai
Image: IMDb
This romantic movie tells the classic story of a poor and talented guy who falls for a rich girl dealing with love and money problems
Fitoor
