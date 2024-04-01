Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2024

10 Must-watch Aditi Rao Hydari movies


Set in medieval Rajasthan, the movie revolves around Queen Padmavati, her noble king husband, and an ambitious Sultan who becomes obsessed with her 

Padmaavat

Image: IMDb

The story follows Janardhan Jakhar, who dreams of becoming a rockstar and in this journey, he falls in love with a girl named Heer

Image: IMDb

Rockstar

The story revolves around a recently divorced woman who fantasizes about the seemingly perfect couple  but a shocking incident interrupts her life

Image: IMDb

The Girl on The Train

After a breakup, Vikram dates Nisha but when his ex Roshni goes missing, it creates chaos in their lives

Murder 3

Image: IMDb

A grief-stricken cop and an amputee grandmaster find themselves entangled in a conspiracy, brought together by fate

Wazir

Image: IMDb

An American-born Indian discovers himself during an unexpected journey in the ancient walled city of Delhi

Delhi-6

Image: IMDb

The story revolves around Sujata, who is mute and is married off to an NRI against her will, longing for her past love

Sufiyum Sujatayu

Image: IMDb

Bhoomi

Image: IMDb

This emotional and action movie is about a single father who fights for justice after his daughter gets raped 

Image: IMDb

In this movie, while being held prisoner in Pakistan during the Kargil war, a fighter pilot Varun recalls his romance with Leela

Kaatru Veliyidai

Image: IMDb

This romantic movie tells the classic story of a poor and talented guy who falls for a rich girl dealing with love and money problems

Fitoor

