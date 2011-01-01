10 Must-Watch Adventure K-Dramas
Sanjukta Choudhury
A thrilling story of an ordinary man who uncovers a massive corruption scandal while trying to find the truth behind a mysterious plane crash that killed his nephew
Image credit: SBS
Vagabond (2019)
An action-packed drama about a bodyguard who finds himself entangled in political conspiracies while protecting a presidential candidate’s illegitimate daughter
Image credit: tvN
The K2 (2016)
A survival drama where contestants, desperate for money, participate in deadly children's games for a massive cash prize, uncovering the darkest aspects of human nature
Squid Game (2021)
Image credit: Netflix
A night courier with top-notch fighting skills uncovers a conspiracy with the help of a reporter and a hacker, revealing secrets from their shared past
Image credit: KBS2
Healer (2014-2015)
It centers on a highly skilled young man who seeks revenge against the people responsible for his father’s death, while working undercover in the presidential security service
City Hunter (2011)
Image credit: SBS
A zombie apocalypse erupts in a high school, trapping students who must fight for survival as they seek a way to escape and find safety
All of Us Are Dead (2022)
Image credit: Netflix
It combines historical drama with zombie horror, depicting a crown prince's struggle to save his kingdom from a mysterious plague and political conspiracies
Kingdom (2019-2020)
Image credit: Netflix
A genius engineer and a mysterious woman from the future join forces to prevent a devastating war that could annihilate humanity
Sisyphus: The Myth (2021)
Image credit: JTBC
Follows a mysterious taxi service that delivers justice for victims whom the law has failed, with each driver having a personal vendetta against crime and corruption
Taxi Driver (2021)
Image credit: SBS
Click Here
A group of demon hunters, disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant, track down evil spirits that escape the afterlife to prey on humans
The Uncanny Counter (2020-2021)
Image credit: OCN