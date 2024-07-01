Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
entertainment
JUly 01, 2024
10 must-watch Anime Movies for kids
Sheeta and Pazu look for the legendary floating city of Laputa, struggling with government agents and sky pirates
Castle in the Sky
Image: IMDb
Haru saves a cat and gets whisked away to the Cat Kingdom, where she set on a whimsical adventure
Image: IMDb
The Cat Returns
A group of kids end up in a drifting apartment building surrounded by the ocean, navigating their way home while surviving on the open sea
Image: IMDb
Drifting Home
Young witch Kiki starts a delivery service in a seaside town, learning motivating life lessons about independence, and inner strength
Kiki’s delivery service
Image: IMDb
A single mother- Hana raises her two children who can change themselves into wolves, capturing the struggles and joy of parenthood
Wolf Children
Image: IMDb
After a tragic car accident, young Orika moves in with her grandmother and discovers she can see friendly ghosts
Okko’s Inn
Image: IMDb
Chihiro is trapped in a magical world after her parents eat spirit food, and she must find her way to a bathhouse full of spirits and gods
Spirited Away
Image: IMDb
Sosuke discovers a goldfish named Ponyo who dreams of becoming human, leading to magical mishaps
Ponyo
Image: IMDb
Chun, a girl from a mystical realm, changes into a dolphin, and saves a human boy, triggering dramatic consequences
Big Fish and Begonia
Image: IMDb
My Neighbor Totora
Image: IMDb
This film tells the story of sisters Satsuki and Mei who discover Magical creatures called Totoro
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.