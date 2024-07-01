Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 entertainment

JUly 01, 2024

10 must-watch Anime Movies for kids


Sheeta and Pazu look for the legendary floating city of Laputa, struggling with government agents and sky pirates

Castle in the Sky 

Image: IMDb 

Haru saves a cat and gets whisked away to the Cat Kingdom, where she set on a whimsical adventure

Image: IMDb 

The Cat Returns

A group of kids end up in a drifting apartment building surrounded by the ocean, navigating their way home while surviving on the open sea

Image: IMDb 

Drifting Home

Young witch Kiki starts a delivery service in a seaside town, learning motivating life lessons about independence, and inner strength 

Kiki’s delivery service

Image: IMDb 

A single mother- Hana raises her two children who can change themselves into  wolves, capturing the struggles and joy of parenthood

Wolf Children

Image: IMDb 

After a tragic car accident, young Orika moves in with her grandmother and discovers she can see friendly ghosts

Okko’s Inn

Image: IMDb 

Chihiro is trapped in a magical world after her parents eat spirit food, and she must find her way to a bathhouse full of spirits and gods

Spirited Away

Image: IMDb 

Sosuke discovers a goldfish named Ponyo who dreams of becoming human, leading to magical mishaps

Ponyo

Image: IMDb 

Chun, a girl from a mystical realm, changes into a dolphin, and saves a human boy, triggering dramatic consequences

Big Fish and Begonia

Image: IMDb 

My Neighbor Totora

Image: IMDb 

This film tells the story of sisters Satsuki and Mei who discover Magical creatures called Totoro

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here