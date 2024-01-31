10 Must-watch Bobby Deol movies

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with this romantic drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film also stars Twinkle Khanna
Barsaat (1995)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Directed by Rajiv Rai, this suspense thriller features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role alongside Kajol and Manisha Koirala
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Gupt The Hidden Truth (1997)
An action-packed film directed by Abbas-Mustan, where Bobby Deol plays the lead role as a soldier. Preity Zinta and Raakhee Gulzar are also part of the cast
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Soldier (1998)
A romantic drama directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, where Bobby Deol stars opposite Neha. The film is known for its soulful music
Kareeb (1998)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
This thriller, directed by duo Abbas-Mustan, features Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel. It revolves around love, betrayal, and suspense
Humraaz (2002)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Another Abbas-Mustan film, this thriller stars Bobby Deol alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu. It involves a complex plot of deception and intrigue
Ajnabee (2001)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
In this action drama directed by E. Niwas, Bobby Deol plays the role of a police officer dealing with corruption. Lara Dutta and Rahul Dev are also part of the cast
Bardaasht (2004)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Dostana (2008)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this romantic comedy features Bobby Deol alongside Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. Though he has a supporting role, the film is known for its entertaining plot
A comedy film directed by Samir Karnik, where Bobby Deol stars alongside his father Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol. The film is known for its humor and family drama
Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Dillagi (1999)
Image: Bobby Deol IG
Directed by Sunny Deol, this romantic drama stars Bobby Deol alongside his brother Sunny Deol and Urmila Matondkar. The film explores the complexities of love and relationships, and Bobby Deol's performance is noteworthy in this emotional story