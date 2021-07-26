1. Fahadh plays the role of a young rich doctor chasing girls in Diamond Necklace. The story takes an interesting turn when he becomes bankrupt and faces the reality of life
2. Chaapa Kurish is a teeth-clenching thriller where Fahadh and Vinneth Srinivasan have put their best performance in keeping the audience hooked from the beginning to the end
3. Annayum Rasoolum is an artistic movie with soothing music and hardly any dialogues. The movie tells the love story of Christian girl Anna and a Muslim boy Rasool, and how they try to unite despite the strong disapproval of their family and society
4. 22 Female Kottayam is an inspiring story of a 22-year innocent girl who was betrayed and raped but comes back to life like a phoenix bird seeking vengeance. Fahadh was appreciated for taking up the daring role which shaped his career, which many men rejected
5. Playing the dumb dude who suffers from obsessive-compulsive personality disorders, Fahadh takes us to a rollercoaster ride of fun, laughter and tears in North 24 Kaatham
6. C U Soon was a lockdown miracle movie that was shot on an iPhone. A must watch movie indeed!
7. Joji is an interesting story with relatable characters and picturesque places. It tells the story of an engineering dropout who is money hungry driven by blind ambitions
8. Bangalore Days is a feel-good movie with a star-studded cast. It was also the first time Fahadh and his wife Nazriya Nazim shared the screen
9. The couple was seen together after marriage in Trance where Fahadh played the role of a spiritual preacher
10. His recent movie Malik is all about how political powers and criminals play around crime, death and pain each with their own reasons and justifications