10 must watch films of Jennifer Aniston

The David Frankel directorial, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, is based on John Grogan's 2005 memoir of the same name. The film received positive critical reviews and was a box office triumph
Image: IMDb
The 2014 comedy flick had an ensemble star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots, Kathryn Hahn, Will Forte and Rhys Ifans.The film received mixed reviews from critics, but the performances were lauded
Image: IMDb
She’s Funny That Way
The 2012 film starred Jen Aniston and Paul Rudd as a married couple who wants to escape contemporary society by settling in a commune in Georgia after their ambitions in New York City are crushed by the economy
Image: IMDb
Wanderlust
At the 39th People's Choice Awards, Aniston was awarded as Favourite Comedic Movie Actress for her performance
Image: IMDb
The 2013 film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, had an ensemble cast of Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Quinn and Ed Helms. The film was a smash hit at the box office
Image: IMDb
We’re The Millers
The Stephen Herek directorial starred the actress alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jason Flemyng ,Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Spall and Dominic West. The film was a box office success and received favourable reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Rock Star
The 1998 romantic-comedy starred Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. The film was adapted from the novel of the same name by Stephen McCauley. The film did well at the box office, but critics gave it mixed reviews
Image: IMDb
The Object Of My Affection
The Tom Shadyac directorial starrs Aniston alongside Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman and Philip Baker Hall
Image: IMDb
Bruce Almighty
The plot centres on a television reporter who complains to God about not performing his job properly and asks for the opportunity to try being God himself for one week
Image: IMDb
The 2014 American drama directed by Daniel Barnz starred Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Anna Kendrick and Sam Worthington
Image: IMDb
Cake
Critics gave the film mixed reviews. Aniston's performance got favourable reviews and earned her nominations for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Image: IMDb
The 2013 black comedy crime film directed by Daniel Schechter was based on Elmore Leonard's novel The Switch. The film received rave reviews from reviewers and was a box office hit
Image: IMDb
Life of Crime
The 2016 film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon was based on a story by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, with few praising the performances
Image: IMDb
Office Christmas Party
