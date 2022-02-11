 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 11, 2022

10 must watch films of Jennifer Aniston

Heading 3

Marley & Me

The David Frankel directorial, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, is based on John Grogan's 2005 memoir of the same name. The film received positive critical reviews and was a box office triumph

Image: IMDb

The 2014 comedy flick had an ensemble star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson, Imogen Poots, Kathryn Hahn, Will Forte and Rhys Ifans.The film received mixed reviews from critics, but the performances were lauded

Image: IMDb

She’s Funny That Way

The 2012 film starred Jen Aniston and Paul Rudd as a married couple who wants to escape contemporary society by settling in a commune in Georgia after their ambitions in New York City are crushed by the economy

Image: IMDb

Wanderlust

At the 39th People's Choice Awards, Aniston was awarded as Favourite Comedic Movie Actress for her performance

Image: IMDb

The 2013 film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, had an ensemble cast of Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Quinn and Ed Helms. The film was a smash hit at the box office

Image: IMDb

We’re The Millers

The Stephen Herek directorial starred the actress alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jason Flemyng ,Timothy Olyphant, Timothy Spall and Dominic West. The film was a box office success and received favourable reviews from critics

Image: IMDb

Rock Star

The 1998 romantic-comedy starred Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. The film was adapted from the novel of the same name by Stephen McCauley. The film did well at the box office, but critics gave it mixed reviews

Image: IMDb

The Object Of My Affection

The Tom Shadyac directorial starrs Aniston alongside Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman and Philip Baker Hall

Image: IMDb

Bruce Almighty

The plot centres on a television reporter who complains to God about not performing his job properly and asks for the opportunity to try being God himself for one week

Image: IMDb

The 2014 American drama directed by Daniel Barnz starred Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Anna Kendrick and Sam Worthington

Image: IMDb

Cake

Critics gave the film mixed reviews. Aniston's performance got favourable reviews and earned her nominations for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Image: IMDb

The 2013 black comedy crime film directed by Daniel Schechter was based on Elmore Leonard's novel The Switch. The film received rave reviews from reviewers and was a box office hit

Image: IMDb

Life of Crime

The 2016 film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon was based on a story by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, with few praising the performances

Image: IMDb

Office Christmas Party

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Tom Hiddleston

Cake

Click Here