10 must-watch folklore-based K-dramas
Based on the Korean folklore of globulin, this drama revolves around a warrior who transforms into an immortal being and later forms an unlikely allyship with a grim reaper
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
This thrilling drama revolves around the mythical creature Gumiho (nine-taled fox spirit), who protects humans in the modern day while looking for her long-lost love
Image: tvN
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Based on forbidden magic mythology, this historical drama depicts the story of a powerful mage confined in a blind woman’s body
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
This jolting series incorporates the legend of Bulgasal, a vicious immortal creature who feeds on human blood
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Image: tvN
When a woman gets possessed by a legendary wicked and corporeal ghost, she seeks the help of a folklore professor to get rid of the spirit
Revenant
Image: Disney+
Based on the mystic creature Gumiho, this feel-good rom-com centers around a nine-tailed fox who aims to transform into a human
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
Image: tvN
This fantasy drama revolves around a mystical hotel serving as the intersection between the living and dead and its 1000-year-old mysterious hotel owner
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
After facing an accident, a half-human half-spirit man is contacted by grim reapers to carry out special missions
Tomorrow
Image: MBC
An infertile princess seeks help from a scholar to help her get rid of the black magic that ensnares her
Mirror of the Witch
Image: JTBC
The deity of the land of water ascends to earth to look for a magical stone that will guarantee him the throne of his kingdom
The Bride of Habaek
Image: JTBC