Moupriya Banerjee

august 04, 2024

Korean

10 must-watch folklore-based K-dramas

Based on the Korean folklore of globulin, this drama revolves around a warrior who transforms into an immortal being and later forms an unlikely allyship with a grim reaper

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This thrilling drama revolves around the mythical creature Gumiho (nine-taled fox spirit), who protects humans in the modern day while looking for her long-lost love

Image: tvN

 Tale of the Nine Tailed

Based on forbidden magic mythology, this historical drama depicts the story of a powerful mage confined in a blind woman’s body

 Alchemy of Souls

Image: tvN

This jolting series incorporates the legend of Bulgasal, a vicious immortal creature who feeds on human blood

 Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Image: tvN

When a woman gets possessed by a legendary wicked and corporeal ghost, she seeks the help of a folklore professor to get rid of the spirit

Revenant

Image: Disney+

Based on the mystic creature Gumiho, this feel-good rom-com centers around a nine-tailed fox who aims to transform into a human

My Roommate Is a Gumiho

Image: tvN

This fantasy drama revolves around a mystical hotel serving as the intersection between the living and dead and its 1000-year-old mysterious hotel owner

 Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

After facing an accident, a half-human half-spirit man is contacted by grim reapers to carry out special missions

Tomorrow

Image: MBC

An infertile princess seeks help from a scholar to help her get rid of the black magic that ensnares her

Mirror of the Witch

Image: JTBC

The deity of the land of water ascends to earth to look for a magical stone that will guarantee him the throne of his kingdom

 The Bride of Habaek

Image: JTBC

