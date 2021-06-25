Hollywood director, James Wan has created a place for his movies amongst the modern filmmakers of horror. However, this film and the other films in the franchise are inspired by true events based on the experiences of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren
Halloween (1978)
Halloween is often called as one of the “earliest examples of the horror genre” and while it may not be featuring the same kind of realistic visuals that people have come to expect of movies today, the movie packs a lot of tension and some inventive thrills
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Directed by Tobe Hooper, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre follows a group of friends who fall prey to a family of cannibals while they are on their way to visit an old homestead
IT (2017)
IT is based on the Stephen King’s novel of the same name that went on to beat The Exorcist’s 44-years record as the highest-grossing horror movie at the box-office
Hereditary (2018)
Writer and director Ari Aster made headlines with his feature directorial debut, Hereditary, which is a horror drama about a grieving family
Sinister (2012)
Sinister revolves around a crime writer Ethan Hawke, who moves with his wife and kids into a house where a family was murdered, only to discover that the new place might already have a rather “evil” tenant
Insidious (2010)
Director James Wan has stated that Insidious was meant to be something of a “corrective” to the outright violence that was depicted in Saw, that compelled him to craft something on a more “spiritual level” and the result of that is a horror movie that is often regarded as one of the “best jump scares ever” put on screen
The Exorcist (1973)
The Exorcist is William Friedkin’s adaptation of the best-selling novel about a child who is possessed by a demon and the attempts that are taken to banish the demon. It is one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror movies ever and is also the first movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars
The Ring (2002)
The Ring is a remake of the Japanese director Hideo Nakata’s acclaimed thriller drama about a cursed videotape having the ghost of a young girl
The Shining (1980)
The Shining is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. It features an iconic performance by Jack Nicholson
