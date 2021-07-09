10 Must-watch Indian web-series

July 09, 2021

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok kept the audience engaged with its storyline and stellar cast

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven is one of the best Indian web-series of today’s time. It revolves around the lives of two wedding planners

Special Ops

Special Ops kept the viewers at the edge of their seats with its plot twists and excellent performances

Panchayat

Panchayat was hailed for depicting the struggles of a man who begins his first government job

Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a modern-day story, revolving around the lives of four friends who are always by each other’s side through thick and thin

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a revenge drama based in the city of Mirzapur

Inside Edge

Inside Edge raised the bar of web-series with the perfect combination of cricket and entertainment

Sacred Games

Sacred Games instantly became a huge success because of its dialogues, brilliant performances and for its plot

The Family Man

The Family Man’s both the seasons have been highly successful. It shows the life of a TASC agent and how he manages his family

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is based on the true events of the horrific Delhi gang rape that took place in 2012 and how the police caught the criminals

For more updates on Indian web-series, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here