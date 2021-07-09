10 Must-watch Indian web-series July 09, 2021
Paatal Lok
Paatal Lok kept the audience engaged with its storyline and stellar cast
Made in Heaven
Made in Heaven is one of the best Indian web-series of today’s time. It revolves around the lives of two wedding planners
Special Ops
Special Ops kept the viewers at the edge of their seats with its plot twists and excellent performances
Panchayat
Panchayat was hailed for depicting the struggles of a man who begins his first government job
Four More Shots Please
Four More Shots Please is a modern-day story, revolving around the lives of four friends who are always by each other’s side through thick and thin
Mirzapur
Mirzapur is a revenge drama based in the city of Mirzapur
Inside Edge
Inside Edge raised the bar of web-series with the perfect combination of cricket and entertainment
Sacred Games
Sacred Games instantly became a huge success because of its dialogues, brilliant performances and for its plot
The Family Man
The Family Man’s both the seasons have been highly successful. It shows the life of a TASC agent and how he manages his family
Delhi Crime
Delhi Crime is based on the true events of the horrific Delhi gang rape that took place in 2012 and how the police caught the criminals
