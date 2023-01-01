Heading 3

Deepali

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 must-watch K-dramas before 2023 ends

 A perfect rom-com story of a feisty attorney and a popular actor who doesn’t trust women!

Image Credit: Netflix

Love to Hate You

Lee Jun Ho and Im YoonA’s chemistry is enough to get you hooked to this rom-com! A sweet love story of a charming heir and a hotel employee with a smiling face

Image Credit: JTBC

King The Land

The show is back with the group of vigilantes continuing their secret revenge services by Rainbow Taxi

Image Credit: SBS

Taxi Driver 2

The second season of apocalyptic thriller brings new monsters, making the survival even harder for the inhabitants

Image Credit: Netflix

 Sweet Home 2

It follows the narrative of a side dish shop owner as she meets a celebrity math teacher and ends up falling in love

Crash Course in Romance

Image Credit: tvN

What could be more interesting than watching a bunch of school students fighting against some mysterious creatures? It is an epic, chaotic survival drama 

Image Credit: TVING

 Duty After School

Prequel to the successful 2020 series, actor Lee Dong Wook is back as the handsome gumiho (nine-tailed fox), but this time in a different era

Image Credit: TVING

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Three children inherit superhuman abilities from their parents! Everything that you expect from a supernatural drama, you’ll find it in Moving

Image Credit: Disney+

Moving

The fantasy drama brings its second chapter with the original cast, some new recruits, and definitely a lot of high-octane action to fend off the evil spirits

Image Credit: tvN

The Uncanny Encounter 2

The much-awaited sequel of Strong Girl Bong Soon features Lee Yoo Mi as the main lead with superhuman strength. Watch out for villainous Byeon Woo Seok

Image Credit: JTBC

Strong Girl Nam Soon

