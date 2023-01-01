10 must-watch K-dramas before 2023 ends
A perfect rom-com story of a feisty attorney and a popular actor who doesn’t trust women!
Image Credit: Netflix
Love to Hate You
Lee Jun Ho and Im YoonA’s chemistry is enough to get you hooked to this rom-com! A sweet love story of a charming heir and a hotel employee with a smiling face
Image Credit: JTBC
King The Land
The show is back with the group of vigilantes continuing their secret revenge services by Rainbow Taxi
Image Credit: SBS
Taxi Driver 2
The second season of apocalyptic thriller brings new monsters, making the survival even harder for the inhabitants
Image Credit: Netflix
Sweet Home 2
It follows the narrative of a side dish shop owner as she meets a celebrity math teacher and ends up falling in love
Crash Course in Romance
Image Credit: tvN
What could be more interesting than watching a bunch of school students fighting against some mysterious creatures? It is an epic, chaotic survival drama
Image Credit: TVING
Duty After School
Prequel to the successful 2020 series, actor Lee Dong Wook is back as the handsome gumiho (nine-tailed fox), but this time in a different era
Image Credit: TVING
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
Three children inherit superhuman abilities from their parents! Everything that you expect from a supernatural drama, you’ll find it in Moving
Image Credit: Disney+
Moving
The fantasy drama brings its second chapter with the original cast, some new recruits, and definitely a lot of high-octane action to fend off the evil spirits
Image Credit: tvN
The Uncanny Encounter 2
The much-awaited sequel of Strong Girl Bong Soon features Lee Yoo Mi as the main lead with superhuman strength. Watch out for villainous Byeon Woo Seok
Image Credit: JTBC
Strong Girl Nam Soon