10 Must-Watch K-dramas for Adrenaline Rush
A charismatic mafia lawyer returns to Korea, blending dark humor with intense action
Image: tvN
Vincenzo
Unravel the scandalous lives of wealthy residents in this suspenseful and twisted drama
Image: SBS
Penthouse: War in Life
A time-bending crime thriller featuring detectives communicating across eras to solve unsolved cases
Image: tvN
Signal
Dive into a web of corruption and secrets as an emotionless prosecutor tackles high-stakes cases
Image: tvN
Stranger
Witness a zombie plague in medieval Korea with political intrigue and breathtaking action
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A mind-bending story exploring parallel universes and crime investigation with a sci-fi twist
Image: OCN
Train
Follow a young man with psychometric abilities as he helps solve crimes and uncover hidden truths
Image: tvN
He Is Psychometric
A former gangster turned lawyer seeks justice in a town filled with corruption and violence
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
A dark and gripping tale of a girl trapped in a cult, and the friends who try to rescue her
Image: OCN
Save Me
Delve into a psychological thriller as a rookie cop discovers a mysterious chip that influences criminal behavior
Image: tvN
Mouse