Pujya Doss

November 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 Must-Watch K-dramas for Adrenaline Rush

A charismatic mafia lawyer returns to Korea, blending dark humor with intense action

Image: tvN

Vincenzo 

Unravel the scandalous lives of wealthy residents in this suspenseful and twisted drama

Image: SBS

Penthouse: War in Life 

A time-bending crime thriller featuring detectives communicating across eras to solve unsolved cases

Image: tvN

Signal 

Dive into a web of corruption and secrets as an emotionless prosecutor tackles high-stakes cases

Image: tvN

Stranger 

Witness a zombie plague in medieval Korea with political intrigue and breathtaking action

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

A mind-bending story exploring parallel universes and crime investigation with a sci-fi twist

Image: OCN

Train 

Follow a young man with psychometric abilities as he helps solve crimes and uncover hidden truths

Image: tvN

He Is Psychometric 

A former gangster turned lawyer seeks justice in a town filled with corruption and violence

Image: tvN

Lawless Lawyer 

A dark and gripping tale of a girl trapped in a cult, and the friends who try to rescue her

Image: OCN

Save Me 

Delve into a psychological thriller as a rookie cop discovers a mysterious chip that influences criminal behavior

Image: tvN

Mouse

