Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 Must-Watch K-dramas for Beginners

A North-South love story filled with humor and heartwarming moments 

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A tale of resilience, this drama follows an underdog's journey to success

Image:  JTBC.

Itaewon Class 

Exploring self-acceptance, it tells the story of a woman's transformation and self-discovery

Image:  JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A gripping military romance with intense action and tender moments

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun 

A heartwarming coming-of-age drama filled with nostalgia and family bonds

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988 

A quirky blend of romance and crime-solving with a strong female lead

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

A suspenseful tale where characters can predict the future through their dreams

Image:  SBS.

While You Were Sleeping 

A mind-bending drama that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy

Image:  MBC.

W: Two Worlds 

A heartwarming story of love and growth set in the world of sports

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

A thrilling mix of action, mystery, and romance as a night courier takes on covert missions

Image:  KBS2.

Healer 

