10 must-watch K-dramas in a lifetime 

After a paragliding accident, an unexpected romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer starts to blossom

Image: tvN

Crash Landing On You: 

A goblin and a grim reaper forge an unlikely friendship while navigating life and love in modern-day Korea

Image: tvN

Goblin: 

A mysterious messenger with unparalleled skills changes his ways of life after falling head over heels for a girl 

Healer: 

Image: KBS2

A compassionate psychiatric nurse and a children's book writer with antisocial personality disorder find solace in each other's company

It's Okay to Not be Okay: 

Image: tvN

The love story between a soldier and a surgeon unfolds against the backdrop of disaster relief missions and political turmoil

Descendants of the Sun: 

Image: KBS2

An ex-convict and his ragtag team strive to build a successful restaurant empire while seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate

Itaewon Class: 

Image: JTBC

A weightlifter pursues her athletic dreams while navigating the complexities of friendship and first love

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo: 

Image: MBC

Financially desperate players participate in deadly children's games for a chance to win a massive cash prize

Squid Game: 

Image: Netflix

When a deadly virus threatens to end the world, the only hope for survival is an officer with natural immunity to the disease 

Happiness: 

Image: tvN

The unapologetic tale of revenge by a woman whose life turned upside down due to school bullying will leave you speechless 

Glory: 

Image: Netflix

