10 must-watch K-dramas in a lifetime
After a paragliding accident, an unexpected romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer starts to blossom
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You:
A goblin and a grim reaper forge an unlikely friendship while navigating life and love in modern-day Korea
Image: tvN
Goblin:
A mysterious messenger with unparalleled skills changes his ways of life after falling head over heels for a girl
Healer:
Image: KBS2
A compassionate psychiatric nurse and a children's book writer with antisocial personality disorder find solace in each other's company
It's Okay to Not be Okay:
Image: tvN
The love story between a soldier and a surgeon unfolds against the backdrop of disaster relief missions and political turmoil
Descendants of the Sun:
Image: KBS2
An ex-convict and his ragtag team strive to build a successful restaurant empire while seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate
Itaewon Class:
Image: JTBC
A weightlifter pursues her athletic dreams while navigating the complexities of friendship and first love
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo:
Image: MBC
Financially desperate players participate in deadly children's games for a chance to win a massive cash prize
Squid Game:
Image: Netflix
When a deadly virus threatens to end the world, the only hope for survival is an officer with natural immunity to the disease
Happiness:
Image: tvN
The unapologetic tale of revenge by a woman whose life turned upside down due to school bullying will leave you speechless
Glory:
Image: Netflix