10 must-watch K-dramas like Mr. Queen
In a backdrop of hilarious incidents, three friends try to keep their guest house business afloat while dreaming big
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki
A woman gifted with extraordinary strength gets hired as the bodyguard of a game company CEO and the two go through funny encounters
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Do Bong Soon
Set in the backdrop of the late 90’s, this feel-good drama follows many hilarious moments from a bunch of neighbor families’ daily lives
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
When a young woman gets hired by a successful man to pose as his fiance, comedy ensues as she gets out of her way to make it seem real
A Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Makeover, love triangle, self-love - this drama delivers all three elements wrapped in comical incidents that will tickle your funny bone
True Beauty
Image: tvN
An aspiring cartoonist juggles his dreams, a strange family, and childhood love through a hilarious journey
The Sound of Your Heart
Image: Netflix
When four strange men claiming to be from the Joseon era land on a woman’s rooftop, comedic chaos ensues
Rooftop Prince
Image: SBS
When things go south for a top actress on a set, she flees from the scene in an old van only to be transported back in time
My Only Love Song
Image: Netflix
When an alien stranded on Earth meets a top actress with extreme confidence, hilarious moments occur before they find themselves in love
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
From iconic aegyos (cute acts), ridiculously funny situations, and light-hearted comedy, this star-studded drama will cheer you up instantly.
Fight for My Way
Image: Netflix