Moupriya Banerjee

june 09, 2024

10 must-watch K-dramas like Mr. Queen

In a backdrop of hilarious incidents, three friends try to keep their guest house business afloat while dreaming big

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

A woman gifted with extraordinary strength gets hired as the bodyguard of a game company CEO and the two go through funny encounters

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

Set in the backdrop of the late 90’s, this feel-good drama follows many hilarious moments from a bunch of neighbor families’ daily lives

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

When a young woman gets hired by a successful man to pose as his fiance, comedy ensues as she gets out of her way to make it seem real

A Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Makeover, love triangle, self-love - this drama delivers all three elements wrapped in comical incidents that will tickle your funny bone

True Beauty

Image: tvN

An aspiring cartoonist juggles his dreams, a strange family, and childhood love through a hilarious journey

The Sound of Your Heart

Image: Netflix

When four strange men claiming to be from the Joseon era land on a woman’s rooftop, comedic chaos ensues

Rooftop Prince

Image: SBS

When things go south for a top actress on a set, she flees from the scene in an old van only to be transported back in time

My Only Love Song

Image: Netflix

When an alien stranded on Earth meets a top actress with extreme confidence, hilarious moments occur before they find themselves in love

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

From iconic aegyos (cute acts), ridiculously funny situations, and light-hearted comedy, this star-studded drama will cheer you up instantly.

Fight for My Way

Image: Netflix

