10 Must-Watch K-Dramas Starring Park Hyung-sik
Park Hyung-sik stars as a cursed crown prince hiding vulnerability behind a stoic mask. A gripping blend of mystery, politics, and love. Watch on: Viki, Apple TV, Netflix
Our Blooming Youth (2023)
Hyung-sik sparkles as a burned-out physician who reconnects with a high school nemesis. A charming romance with heart. Watch on: Netflix
Doctor Slump (2024)
A post-pandemic thriller in which Hyung-sik is a police officer battling against a zombie-like epidemic. Tense, gritty, and keeps you on edge. Watch on: Netflix, Viki
Happiness (2021)
Park Hyung-sik stars in a dark, emotional role never seen before. A hacker risks everything to expose a political scandal and seek revenge
Watch on: Hulu, Disney+
Buried Hearts (2025)
He becomes part of a group of top warriors in Silla-era Korea, co-starring BTS' V and Park Seo-joon. Gorgeous bromance, historical drama, and a royal secret. Watch on: Netflix
Hwarang (2016)
A chaebol with emotional scars, played by Hyung-sik, falls in love with a diligent woman. Traditional rags-to-riches romance
Watch on: Viki, KOCOWA
High Society (2015)
A short romance of unspoken love between old friends. Sweet, subtle, and visually beautiful Watch on: Viki, KOCOWA
Soundtrack #1 (2022)
A family drama that opens with a dad suing his children. Featuring a stubborn youngest son, played by a very young Hyung-sik in a relatable role. Watch on: Viki, KOCOWA
What Happens to My Family? (2014)
This classic rom-com in which he stars as a lovable CEO is everyone's favorite. His chemistry with Park Bo-young remains unbeatable.
Watch on: Netflix
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017)
Chaebol teens navigate high school, love, and betrayal. Park Hyung-sik plays a charming supporting role. Watch on: Netflix
Heirs (2013)
