10 Must-Watch K-dramas with Hate-to-Love Relationships
A top math instructor and a single mom clash over their children's education, but soon find themselves drawn to each other
Image: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman who helps her to heal and grow
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A man is betrayed by his lover and best friend, but he vows to get revenge and reclaim what was taken from him
The Innocent Man
Image: KBS2
Two ex-lovers who were forced to film a documentary together find themselves rekindling their romance
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
A PR manager and a top celebrity become entangled in a complicated relationship as they work together to navigate the world of entertainment
Shooting Stars
Image: tvN
A curator at a prestigious art gallery secretly runs a fan site for a top K-pop star. When the star becomes interested in her, she must balance her two lives
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
A top actress is forced to work as a secretary at a law firm as part of her punishment for a scandal. There, she falls in love with a lawyer who is known for being cold and unfeeling.
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
A weightlifter at a sports university falls in love with a swimmer who is also her childhood friend
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
A woman with superhuman strength falls in love with a CEO who hires her to be his bodyguard
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A secretary who has worked for her boss for nine years suddenly quits, leaving him to figure out how to live without her
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN