10 Must-Watch K-dramas with Heart-Fluttering Romances
A unique romance unfolds between a children's book author with a complex past and a psychiatric hospital caregiver
Image: tvN
It's okay not to be okay
An immortal goblin seeks a bride to end his immortality, leading to a deep and poignant love story
Image: tvN
Goblin: The lonely and great god
The love story between a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn country, where love blossoms amid chaos
Descendants of the sun
Image: KBS2
A woman travels back in time to meet the first love of a man who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend
A time called you
Image: Netflix
Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand
King the land
Image: JTBC
A narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary's relationship evolves from professional to personal, filled with humor and heart
What's wrong with secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A heartwarming story of young athletes pursuing their dreams and finding love at a sports university
Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
A talented art curator leads a double life as a devoted fan girl, finding love where she least expects it
Her private life
Image: tvN
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, finding love in the most unexpected place. A tale of love transcending borders
Crash landing on you
Image: tvN
Three young people who each lost a loved one in the same building collapse attempt to navigate their relationships through the haunting pain of the tragedy
Rain or shine
Image: JTBC