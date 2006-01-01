10 Must Watch K-dramas You Cannot Miss

Amid hundreds of Korean dramas released in 2023, Moving, an action-packed, emotional drama, proved to be the best of the best – something that only comes out once a decade
Image: Disney+
Moving
Twinkling Watermelon is yet another time-travel Korean drama released this year. The plot revolves around Eun Gyeol, a high school student passionate about music who performs as a guitarist every night after school
Image: tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
Beyond the undeniable on-screen chemistry between the main characters, this Korean fantasy series stands out as it avoids clichés and surprises its viewers at every turn
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
Dr. Romantic made a triumphant return after a three-year absence, and it did not disappoint. Picking up where the second season left off, Dr. Kim Sa Bu has finally managed to open a trauma center equipped with the latest medical technology
Image: SBS
Dr. Romantic Season 3
Loosely based on a true story of bullying that occurred in South Korea in 2006, this harrowing tale follows a former victim of school violence who returns to her past 18 years later, seeking vengeance on those who ruined her life
Image: Netflix
The Glory Part 2
This family melodrama delves into the complicated yet heartwarming relationship between a mother and her son, whose upbringing was strict in order to mold him into a stern and successful prosecutor
Image: JTBC
The Good Bad Mother
My Dearest is a historical melodrama set in the 1600s, when a mysterious man named Lee Jang Hyun appears out of nowhere in Neunggun-ri and quickly becomes well-known across the town, eventually drawing the interest of Yu Gil Chae
Image: MBC
My Dearest
Celebrity offers a tantalizing glimpse into the scandalous and enticing world of influencers in Seoul and the mysteries that surround those ensnared by it
Image: Netflix
Celebrity
Based on a webtoon of the same name, See You in My 19th Life follows a woman, Ban Ji-eum, who has an extraordinary ability to recall all her past lives.
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
It’s a well-known fact that South Korean filmmakers excel in crafting the finest romantic comedies and heartwarming dramas, and this series is a perfect example. Crash Course in Romance is exactly the kind of comfort food many would love