JUNE 29, 2024
10 must-watch motivational anime movies
Taeko Okajima revisits his childhood memories, reflecting on life’s little tragedies, and finding emotional clarity
Only Yesterday
Image: IMDb
Shoya, a former bully seeks redemption after harming Shoko, a deaf girl, delivering a powerful anti-bullying message
Image: IMDb
A Silent Voice
Luffy, a teenage pirate, embarks on an epic journey to become the Pirate King, focusing on pursuing dreams no matter how impossible they seem
Image: IMDb
One Piece Film: RED
Mokoto discovers her ability to time travel and learns valuable life lessons about choice and importance of time
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
Image: IMDb
Three homeless people find an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve and set out to find its parents, highlighting the impact of kindness
Tokyo Godfathers
Image: IMDb
Momo, haunted by memories of her father, is aided by three imps who help her heal, emphasizing recovery and connection
A Letter to Momo
Image: IMDb
Hana, a single mother of half-wolf children, struggles to provide for her family, celebrating familial love
Wolf Children
Image: IMDb
Seito and his sister Setsuko make efforts to survive post-World War II Japan, portraying the harsh realities of war
Grave of the Fireflies
Image: IMDb
Ashitaka’s quest for a curse cure leads him into a battle between forest spirits, and a mining company, addressing environmental conflict
Princess Mononoke
Image: IMDb
Miyo Sasaki transforms into a cat to escape her life and be close to her crush, eventually realizing the value of her human relationships
A Whisker Away
Image: IMDb
