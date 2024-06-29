Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

JUNE 29, 2024

10 must-watch motivational anime movies


Taeko Okajima revisits his childhood memories, reflecting on life’s little tragedies, and finding emotional clarity

Only Yesterday

Shoya, a former bully seeks redemption after harming Shoko, a deaf girl, delivering a powerful anti-bullying message

A Silent Voice

Luffy, a teenage pirate, embarks on an epic journey to become the Pirate King, focusing on pursuing dreams no matter how impossible they seem

One Piece Film: RED

Mokoto discovers her ability to time travel and learns valuable life lessons about choice and importance of time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Three homeless people find an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve and set out to find its parents, highlighting the impact of kindness

Tokyo Godfathers

Momo, haunted by memories of her father, is aided by three imps who help her heal, emphasizing recovery and connection

A Letter to Momo

Hana, a single mother of half-wolf children, struggles to provide for her family, celebrating familial love

Wolf Children

Seito and his sister Setsuko make efforts to survive post-World War II Japan, portraying the harsh realities of war

Grave of the Fireflies

 Ashitaka’s quest for a curse cure leads him into a battle between forest spirits, and a mining company, addressing environmental conflict

Princess Mononoke

Miyo Sasaki transforms into a cat to escape her life and be close to her crush, eventually realizing the value of her human relationships

A Whisker Away

