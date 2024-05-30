Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 30, 2024
10 must-watch movies for students
Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, it is an important film for every student to watch. The movie will motivate and inspire you to never give up
12th Fail
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is an iconic comedy-drama that every student should watch. The movie might play an important role in shaping your decision-post 12th standard
3 Idiots
Another film based on a true personality, Super 30 is an inspirational story that every student should watch at least once
Super 30
Swaraj Bhaskar’s Nil Battey Sannata is an important film to highlight the importance of education for everyone
Nil Battey Sannata
Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan gives you a reality check of the educational system of India and the reservation rights of minorities
Aarakshan
It is the motivating story of a few college students. Watch it to get inspired and never give up
Chhichhore
Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi is a progressive movie that highlights the importance of education
Dasvi
Sri Devi’s English Vinglish is one of the most impactful films of her career. You will have a good time while watching this movie
English Vinglish
Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par revolves around dyslexia. The movie inspires you to keep growing
Taare Zameen Par
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Swades gives you a sense of patriotism in a subtle way. The movie will shake and awaken you to bring about positive change in your society and work for your people
Swades
