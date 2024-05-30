Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 30, 2024

10 must-watch movies for students

Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, it is an important film for every student to watch. The movie will motivate and inspire you to never give up 

12th Fail

Image: Imdb

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots is an iconic comedy-drama that every student should watch. The movie might play an important role in shaping your decision-post 12th standard 

3 Idiots 

Image: Imdb

Another film based on a true personality, Super 30 is an inspirational story that every student should watch at least once 

Super 30

Image: Imdb

Swaraj Bhaskar’s Nil Battey Sannata is an important film to highlight the importance of education for everyone 

Nil Battey Sannata 

Image: Imdb

Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan gives you a reality check of the educational system of India and the reservation rights of minorities 

 Aarakshan 

Image: Imdb

It is the motivating story of a few college students. Watch it to get inspired and never give up 

Chhichhore 

Image: Imdb

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi is a progressive movie that highlights the importance of education 

Dasvi 

Image: Imdb

Sri Devi’s English Vinglish is one of the most impactful films of her career. You will have a good time while watching this movie 

 English Vinglish

Image: Imdb

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par revolves around dyslexia. The movie inspires you to keep growing 

Taare Zameen Par 

Image: Imdb

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Swades gives you a sense of patriotism in a subtle way. The movie will shake and awaken you to bring about positive change in your society and work for your people 

Swades 

Image: Imdb

