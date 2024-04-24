Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 24, 2024

10 must-watch movies ft. Kamal Haasan


Written by Haasan himself, it sheds light on themes like communism, atheism, and altruism, along with the actor’s humanist values. It is a heartwarming slice-of-life movie 

Anbe Sivam

The movie deals with various societal issues like corruption and child trafficking. It also showcases a stellar performance by Haasan that is bound to leave you in tears

Mahanadi

The hard-hitting movie explores the theme of the unemployment crisis, India was facing in the 1980s. After years of release, the film’s philosophical take & depiction remain a true testament 

Varumayin Niram Sigappu

A rib-tickling Kamal Haasan comedy movie that still feels fresh with every rewatch. The film tells the tale of a Canada-based Womaniser Tamil pilot 

 Panchatanthiram

Hey Ram

The masterpiece film explores the genre of alternative history along with personal notes from Haasan’s initial perspective on Gandhian principles and how they later changed to support them

A psychological romantic drama that explores the tale of a recently released psychiatric patient called Gunaa who kidnaps a heiress to make her fall in love 

Gunaa

It is a one-of-its-kind psychological thriller that stars Kamal Haasan as a successful industrialist who has a dark side towards women 

Sigappu Rojakkal

It is a classic neo-noir action thriller where the actor plays a DCP who is on a mission to find the missing daughter of a high-rank officer 

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Inspired by The Godfather and the real-life story of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Nayakan not only became a sensational hit but a movie enjoying cult status even today

Nayakan

Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film, Vikram, presented Kamal Haasan in a new avatar and marked his massive comeback at the box office in 2022. A must-watch! 

