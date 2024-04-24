Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 24, 2024
10 must-watch movies ft. Kamal Haasan
Written by Haasan himself, it sheds light on themes like communism, atheism, and altruism, along with the actor’s humanist values. It is a heartwarming slice-of-life movie
Anbe Sivam
Image: IMDb
The movie deals with various societal issues like corruption and child trafficking. It also showcases a stellar performance by Haasan that is bound to leave you in tears
Image: IMDb
Mahanadi
The hard-hitting movie explores the theme of the unemployment crisis, India was facing in the 1980s. After years of release, the film’s philosophical take & depiction remain a true testament
Image: IMDb
Varumayin Niram Sigappu
A rib-tickling Kamal Haasan comedy movie that still feels fresh with every rewatch. The film tells the tale of a Canada-based Womaniser Tamil pilot
Panchatanthiram
Image: IMDb
Hey Ram
Image: IMDb
The masterpiece film explores the genre of alternative history along with personal notes from Haasan’s initial perspective on Gandhian principles and how they later changed to support them
A psychological romantic drama that explores the tale of a recently released psychiatric patient called Gunaa who kidnaps a heiress to make her fall in love
Gunaa
Image: IMDb
It is a one-of-its-kind psychological thriller that stars Kamal Haasan as a successful industrialist who has a dark side towards women
Sigappu Rojakkal
Image: IMDb
It is a classic neo-noir action thriller where the actor plays a DCP who is on a mission to find the missing daughter of a high-rank officer
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu
Image: IMDb
Inspired by The Godfather and the real-life story of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Nayakan not only became a sensational hit but a movie enjoying cult status even today
Nayakan
Image: IMDb
Vikram
Image: IMDb
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film, Vikram, presented Kamal Haasan in a new avatar and marked his massive comeback at the box office in 2022. A must-watch!
