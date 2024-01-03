Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 03, 2024
10 must-watch movies ft. Naseeruddin Shah
Ijaazat has a very rich music and direction by Gulzar. The movie is known for Naseeruddin's uplifting performance
Ijaazat
Image: IMDb
Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Masoom is among the best films made for children. It is considered one of the classics of Indian cinema
Image: IMDb
Masoom
It is a satire on the corrupt system. The movie is considered among the best comedies of Indian cinema
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron
Image: IMDb
Directed by Sai Paranjype, the film leads us into the life of a disabled school principal and a young widow. The movie went onto winning National Award for Best feature film
Sparsh
Image: IMDb
Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Maqbool is among the best films of Indian cinema. Apart from Naseer, it has many great performers
Maqbool
Image: IMDb
Naseeruddin Shah played a lawyer in this Govind Nihalani film. What happens when a man is accused of killing his own wife!
Aakrosh
Image: IMDb
The Neeraj Pandey directorial stars Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes a different way of teaching the system about the fears of a commoner
A Wednesday!
Image: IMDb
The Mira Nair directorial is a must-watch film for cinema lovers. Apart from Naseer, it has many remarkable performances
Monsoon Wedding
Image: IMDb
Ishqiya
Image: IMDb
Abhishek Chaubey's directorial is a musical romantic drama that stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan
Directed by Vijay Mehta, Pestonjee is a National Award winning film. Naseer played the role of a Parsi brilliantly
Pestonjee
Image: IMDb
