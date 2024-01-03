Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 03, 2024

10 must-watch movies ft. Naseeruddin Shah

Ijaazat has a very rich music and direction by Gulzar. The movie is known for Naseeruddin's uplifting performance 

Ijaazat

Image: IMDb

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Masoom is among the best films made for children. It is considered one of the classics of Indian cinema

Image: IMDb

Masoom

It is a satire on the corrupt system. The movie is considered among the best comedies of Indian cinema

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Image: IMDb

Directed by Sai Paranjype, the film leads us into the life of a disabled school principal and a young widow. The movie went onto winning National Award for Best feature film

Sparsh

Image: IMDb

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Maqbool is among the best films of Indian cinema. Apart from Naseer, it has many great performers 

Maqbool

Image: IMDb

Naseeruddin Shah played a lawyer in this Govind Nihalani film. What happens when a man is accused of killing his own wife!

Aakrosh

Image: IMDb

The Neeraj Pandey directorial stars Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes a different way of teaching the system about the fears of a commoner 

A Wednesday! 

Image: IMDb

The Mira Nair directorial is a must-watch film for cinema lovers. Apart from Naseer, it has many remarkable performances 

Monsoon Wedding

Image: IMDb

Ishqiya

Image: IMDb

Abhishek Chaubey's directorial is a musical romantic drama that stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan 

Directed by Vijay Mehta, Pestonjee is a National Award winning film. Naseer played the role of a Parsi brilliantly

Pestonjee

Image: IMDb

