10 must-watch movies of Manisha Koirala

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Bombay tells the story of a newly married couple coming from different religions. How their lives were affected in the communal riots of Bombay forms the crust of the story
Bombay
Image: imdb
Another Mani Ratnam directorial where Manisha Koirala played a terrorist. Her performance and elegant beauty make it a special movie in her filmography
Dil Se
Image: imdb
Marking the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Khamoshi: The Musical is a tale of a young girl struggling with her deaf and mute parents
Khamoshi: The Musical
Image: imdb
The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is a story of a young couple, hailing from affluent families, who find themselves entangled in the Indian revolutionary movement of the 1940s
1942: A Love Story
Image: imdb
What happens when a young woman falls in love with a handsome playboy aboard a Singapore to India cruise? Mann stars Manisha Koirala, Aamir Khan, and Anil Kapoor in the lead
Mann - Soul’s Heart
Image: imdb
It is a hard-hitting drama on domestic violence where Nana Patekar plays a toxic and abusive husband to Manisha Koirala's character. How Manisha escapes from him is the core plot
Agni Sakshi
Image: imdb
It is a cult action drama starring Kamal Haasan in his iconic role of Senapathy. Manisha Koirala played the female lead in the movie. The 2nd and 3rd installments of Indian are set to release very soon
Indian
Image: imdb
Manisha Koirala essayed the role of legendary Indian actress Nargis Dutt in this biographical drama about Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a must-watch
Image: imdb
Sanju
It is the movie that marked the debut of Manisha Koirala in the Hindi film Industry. Directed by Subhash Ghai, it is a cult film starring Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in lead
Image: imdb
Saudagar
Though Heeramandi is not a movie, it is worth mentioning because of the superlative performance given by Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show