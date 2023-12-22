Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 22, 2023

10 must watch movies of Taapsee Pannu

The talented actress is in headlines for the release of her latest release, Dunki starring alongwith Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at her best films till now! 

 Taapsee Pannu

Image source- IMDb

Pink is a very strong courtroom drama revolving around sexual abuse. It is a must-watch movie 

Image source- IMDb

 Pink

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie is a social-drama that brilliantly speaks against domestic violence 

Thappad 

Image source- IMDb

It is among the first few movies where Taapsee played the lead role. She played a spy in the movie 

Naam Shabana

Image source- IMDb

Based on the true story of Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO scientists, Mission Mangal inspires you and leave you with a proud moment

Mission Mangal

Image source- IMDb

It is a National Award winning movie directed by Vetrimaaran. The movie showcases rooster fights and rivalry among the gangs in Madurai 

Aadukalam 

Image source- IMDb

It is a romantic thriller film where Tapsee's character is suspected for murdering her husband

Haseen Dillruba

Image source- IMDb

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, It is romantic drama revolving around hot-headed Rumi (Tapsee) who is torn between her ex boyfriend and husband

Manmarziyaan 

Image source- IMDb

Badla 

Image source- IMDb

It is a mystery thriller drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie marked Tapsee's second outing with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink 

Another Anubhav Sinha directorial, Mulk highlights the difference between a suspect and a criminal. The social-drama is an important step in defining terrorism 

Mulk 

Image source- IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here