Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 22, 2023
10 must watch movies of Taapsee Pannu
The talented actress is in headlines for the release of her latest release, Dunki starring alongwith Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at her best films till now!
Taapsee Pannu
Image source- IMDb
Pink is a very strong courtroom drama revolving around sexual abuse. It is a must-watch movie
Image source- IMDb
Pink
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie is a social-drama that brilliantly speaks against domestic violence
Thappad
Image source- IMDb
It is among the first few movies where Taapsee played the lead role. She played a spy in the movie
Naam Shabana
Image source- IMDb
Based on the true story of Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO scientists, Mission Mangal inspires you and leave you with a proud moment
Mission Mangal
Image source- IMDb
It is a National Award winning movie directed by Vetrimaaran. The movie showcases rooster fights and rivalry among the gangs in Madurai
Aadukalam
Image source- IMDb
It is a romantic thriller film where Tapsee's character is suspected for murdering her husband
Haseen Dillruba
Image source- IMDb
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, It is romantic drama revolving around hot-headed Rumi (Tapsee) who is torn between her ex boyfriend and husband
Manmarziyaan
Image source- IMDb
Badla
Image source- IMDb
It is a mystery thriller drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie marked Tapsee's second outing with Amitabh Bachchan after Pink
Another Anubhav Sinha directorial, Mulk highlights the difference between a suspect and a criminal. The social-drama is an important step in defining terrorism
Mulk
Image source- IMDb
