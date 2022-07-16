Heading 3

10 must-watch movies of Prabhas

Priyanka Goud

JULY 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMBD

How can anyone miss Baahubali when it's Prabhas movie? Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever

Baahubali: The Beginning

Image: IMBD

Post the first part, the only question was why did Kattapa kill Baahubali and anticipation was real. Prabhas nailed his performance and managed to keep audiences' eyes hooked on to the screen

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Image: IMBD

Prabhas was a perfect mix of a romantic and mass hero. The heart-touching dialogues and fight sequences made it a great entertainer. Mirchi was the highest-grossing Telugu movie in the year 2013

Mirchi

Image: IMBD

Despite lukewarm reviews, Saaho made records at the box office. The film, which marked his debut in Bollywood, gave a glimpse of Hollywood-like visuals and action

Saaho

Image: IMBD

Released in 2005, SS Rajamouli's directorial has all the elements of a classic Telugu action film and it hit the right chord and became a classic movie in Tollywood

Chatrapathi

Image: IMBD

Prabhas as an underworld don was pure bliss to watch, his attitude, aura, and swag along with his chemistry with Anushka Shetty made it a blockbuster entertainer

Billa

Prabhas impressed audiences with his performance in Chakram. This has to be on the list of one of the best performances of Prabhas as an actor

Chakram

Image: IMBD

Image: IMBD

One of the best movies of Prabhas in Telugu is Varsham. The movie starred Trisha, Gopichand, and Prabhas

Varsham

Mr Perfect featuring Prabhas, Tapsee Pannu and Kajal Aggarwal is a rom-com Telugu movie that is a total entertainer, a right blend of family emotions, romance, and comedy

Image: IMBD

Mr perfect

Darling starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal is a great film that you can enjoy with your family and friends

Image: IMBD

Darling

