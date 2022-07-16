Heading 3
10 must-watch movies of Prabhas
Priyanka Goud
JULY 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMBD
How can anyone miss Baahubali when it's Prabhas movie? Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever
Baahubali: The Beginning
Image: IMBD
Post the first part, the only question was why did Kattapa kill Baahubali and anticipation was real. Prabhas nailed his performance and managed to keep audiences' eyes hooked on to the screen
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Image: IMBD
Prabhas was a perfect mix of a romantic and mass hero. The heart-touching dialogues and fight sequences made it a great entertainer. Mirchi was the highest-grossing Telugu movie in the year 2013
Mirchi
Image: IMBD
Despite lukewarm reviews, Saaho made records at the box office. The film, which marked his debut in Bollywood, gave a glimpse of Hollywood-like visuals and action
Saaho
Image: IMBD
Released in 2005, SS Rajamouli's directorial has all the elements of a classic Telugu action film and it hit the right chord and became a classic movie in Tollywood
Chatrapathi
Image: IMBD
Prabhas as an underworld don was pure bliss to watch, his attitude, aura, and swag along with his chemistry with Anushka Shetty made it a blockbuster entertainer
Billa
Prabhas impressed audiences with his performance in Chakram. This has to be on the list of one of the best performances of Prabhas as an actor
Chakram
Image: IMBD
Image: IMBD
One of the best movies of Prabhas in Telugu is Varsham. The movie starred Trisha, Gopichand, and Prabhas
Varsham
Mr Perfect featuring Prabhas, Tapsee Pannu and Kajal Aggarwal is a rom-com Telugu movie that is a total entertainer, a right blend of family emotions, romance, and comedy
Image: IMBD
Mr perfect
Darling starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal is a great film that you can enjoy with your family and friends
Image: IMBD
Darling
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Naga Chaitanya's basic stylebook