Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 02, 2023

10 must watch Oscar winning films 

Marlon Brando and Al Pacino starrer The Godfather Part 1 & 2 won multiple Academy Awards in different categories. The franchise is considered a cult among cinema lovers

 The Godfather Part 1 & 2

Image: IMDb

James Cameron's directorial Titanic is a tragic love story. The film was a huge success at the box office. You should watch it out! 

Titanic

Image: IMDb

Parasite was the first Foreign language film to win the prestigious Academy Award for Best Picture. The movie was directed by Bong Joon-ho

Parasite

Image: IMDb

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List is considered one of the most effective and hard-hitting films ever made on the holocaust

Schindler's List

Image: IMDb

The film presents 3 stages of the main character: childhood, adolescence, and early adult life. It explores the difficulties he faces with his sexuality and identity, including the physical and emotional abuse

Moonlight

Image: IMDb

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land is a musical love story between a struggling pianist and an aspiring actress. The movie bagged five Academy Awards in different categories

La La Land

Image: IMDb

Considered one of the best movies of the 21st century, The Social Network is a biographical drama. It portrays the founding of the social networking website Facebook

The Social Network

Image: IMDb

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Academy Award for his mind-bending performance and transformation in the film. The movie was directed by Todd Phillips and later renewed for the second installment 

Joker

Image: IMDb

It is an epic sci-fi drama released in 2021. Based on the novel of the same name, the movie is set in the dystopian era. Dune is renewed for its second installment 

Dune

Image: IMDb

Directed by James Cameron, the film is a sci-fi drama of two parts. It is one of the most popular film franchises of the 21st century. If you haven't watched it yet, give it a try

Avatar

Image: IMDb

