Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 02, 2023
10 must watch Oscar winning films
Marlon Brando and Al Pacino starrer The Godfather Part 1 & 2 won multiple Academy Awards in different categories. The franchise is considered a cult among cinema lovers
The Godfather Part 1 & 2
Image: IMDb
James Cameron's directorial Titanic is a tragic love story. The film was a huge success at the box office. You should watch it out!
Titanic
Image: IMDb
Parasite was the first Foreign language film to win the prestigious Academy Award for Best Picture. The movie was directed by Bong Joon-ho
Parasite
Image: IMDb
Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List is considered one of the most effective and hard-hitting films ever made on the holocaust
Schindler's List
Image: IMDb
The film presents 3 stages of the main character: childhood, adolescence, and early adult life. It explores the difficulties he faces with his sexuality and identity, including the physical and emotional abuse
Moonlight
Image: IMDb
Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land is a musical love story between a struggling pianist and an aspiring actress. The movie bagged five Academy Awards in different categories
La La Land
Image: IMDb
Considered one of the best movies of the 21st century, The Social Network is a biographical drama. It portrays the founding of the social networking website Facebook
The Social Network
Image: IMDb
Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Academy Award for his mind-bending performance and transformation in the film. The movie was directed by Todd Phillips and later renewed for the second installment
Joker
Image: IMDb
It is an epic sci-fi drama released in 2021. Based on the novel of the same name, the movie is set in the dystopian era. Dune is renewed for its second installment
Dune
Image: IMDb
Directed by James Cameron, the film is a sci-fi drama of two parts. It is one of the most popular film franchises of the 21st century. If you haven't watched it yet, give it a try
Avatar
Image: IMDb
