Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 18, 2024

10 must-watch Pankaj Tripathi movies


Mimi movie revolving around a girl- Mimi who dreams of becoming an actress and helps a couple by becoming a surrogate mother, but things get complicated, leading her to make tough decisions

Mimi

Masaan set against the backdrop of Varanasi, a girl from a different caste captures the heart of Deepak, exploring love and challenges

Masaan

Gangs of Wasseypur is about a deadly vendetta between two families in Wasseypur, spanning three generations

Gangs of Wasseypur

In a conflict-ridden village, Newton an ideal government clerk is tasked with conducting fair elections, exploring democracy complexities

Newton

This romantic-comedy movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi is about a free-spirited girl, Bitti, who searches for an author and encounters unexpected love

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ludo with a plot of unrelated yet related four stories, begins with Sattu, played by Pankaj Tripathi, influencing characters' fates like the game of Ludo

Ludo

Super 30 is the inspiring tale of Anand Kumar, a mathematician passionate about education honored by the education minister

Super 30

The horror comedy movie, Stree is inspired by folklore, set in Chanderi, where the spirit of a wandering bride creates chaos during the annual puja

Stree

Fukrey follows four friends in Delhi navigating comical situations and dreams of making easy money

Fukrey

OMG 2

OMG 2 addresses the taboo of sex education in India’s education system, aiming to start open communication about it

