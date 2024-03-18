Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 18, 2024
10 must-watch Pankaj Tripathi movies
Mimi movie revolving around a girl- Mimi who dreams of becoming an actress and helps a couple by becoming a surrogate mother, but things get complicated, leading her to make tough decisions
Mimi
Image: IMDb
Masaan set against the backdrop of Varanasi, a girl from a different caste captures the heart of Deepak, exploring love and challenges
Image: IMDb
Masaan
Gangs of Wasseypur is about a deadly vendetta between two families in Wasseypur, spanning three generations
Image: IMDb
Gangs of Wasseypur
In a conflict-ridden village, Newton an ideal government clerk is tasked with conducting fair elections, exploring democracy complexities
Newton
Image: IMDb
This romantic-comedy movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi is about a free-spirited girl, Bitti, who searches for an author and encounters unexpected love
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Image: IMDb
Ludo with a plot of unrelated yet related four stories, begins with Sattu, played by Pankaj Tripathi, influencing characters' fates like the game of Ludo
Ludo
Image: IMDb
Super 30 is the inspiring tale of Anand Kumar, a mathematician passionate about education honored by the education minister
Super 30
Image: IMDb
The horror comedy movie, Stree is inspired by folklore, set in Chanderi, where the spirit of a wandering bride creates chaos during the annual puja
Stree
Image: IMDb
Fukrey follows four friends in Delhi navigating comical situations and dreams of making easy money
Fukrey
Image: IMDb
OMG 2
Image: IMDb
OMG 2 addresses the taboo of sex education in India’s education system, aiming to start open communication about it
