10 must watch Park Min Young K-dramas
Forecasting Love and Weather Kdrama is a love story between two people, a junior and a senior who work for a weather forecasting company
Image: JTBC
Forecasting Love and Weather
This Korean drama tells the story of Park Min Young's life as a secretary for the Vice President of a large company. Her boss is smart, rich, and cool, yet arrogant
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
City Hunter is a simple complex drama that tells the story of the revenge journey of a betrayed national security service to the top officials who plan to destroy all of the security service team
Image- SBS
City Hunter
Her private life tells the story of Park Min Young as a curator in an art gallery who also secretly runs a fan website about her favorite idol group
IMAGE - tvN
Her Private Life
Dr. Jin tells the story of a surgeon in the 21st century who never failed all of his life. One day he found himself in the midst of a forest where people with traditional outfits fight one another with swords
Image: MBC
Dr. Jin
Queen for Seven Days is a drama that was based on a true story that happened to Lady Shin who married Prince Jinsung in 1499
Image: KBS2
Queen For Seven Days
A New Leaf tells the story of a talented lawyer who is willing to do anything he can to win every case he takes. However, he found himself in a constant argument with Park Min Young, an intern who works in his law firm
Image: MBC
A New Leaf
Healer tells the story of the life of a popular reporter who works for a major broadcasting company. One day, he learns about the truth of a past case and thus he approaches those people in relation to the case to help them
Image: KBS
Healer
When The Weather is Fine tells the story of Park Min Young as an ordinary girl with a good personality and cello skills. She easily made friends and began her social life through her skills in playing cello
Image: JTBC
When The Weather is Fine
Image: KBS
Glory Jane tells the story of Park Min Young as a hardworking nurse who doesn’t remember her past and her identity as the daughter of the President of the trading company who was murdered by his own friend
Glory Jane