Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 24 2023

Entertainment

10 must watch Park Min Young K-dramas

Forecasting Love and Weather Kdrama is a love story between two people, a junior and a senior who work for a weather forecasting company

Image: JTBC

Forecasting Love and Weather

This Korean drama tells the story of Park Min Young's life as a secretary for the Vice President of a large company. Her boss is smart, rich, and cool, yet arrogant

Image: tvN

 What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

City Hunter is a simple complex drama that tells the story of the revenge journey of a betrayed national security service to the top officials who plan to destroy all of the security service team

Image- SBS

 City Hunter

Her private life tells the story of Park Min Young as a curator in an art gallery who also secretly runs a fan website about her favorite idol group

IMAGE - tvN

Her Private Life

Dr. Jin tells the story of a surgeon in the 21st century who never failed all of his life. One day he found himself in the midst of a forest where people with traditional outfits fight one another with swords

Image: MBC

Dr. Jin

Queen for Seven Days is a drama that was based on a true story that happened to Lady Shin who married Prince Jinsung in 1499

Image: KBS2

Queen For Seven Days

A New Leaf tells the story of a talented lawyer who is willing to do anything he can to win every case he takes. However, he found himself in a constant argument with Park Min Young, an intern who works in his law firm

Image: MBC

 A New Leaf

Healer tells the story of the life of a popular reporter who works for a major broadcasting company. One day, he learns about the truth of a past case and thus he approaches those people in relation to the case to help them

Image: KBS

Healer

When The Weather is Fine tells the story of Park Min Young as an ordinary girl with a good personality and cello skills. She easily made friends and began her social life through her skills in playing cello

Image: JTBC

When The Weather is Fine

Image: KBS

Glory Jane tells the story of Park Min Young as a hardworking nurse who doesn’t remember her past and her identity as the daughter of the President of the trading company who was murdered by his own friend

 Glory Jane

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here