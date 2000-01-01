Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 Must-Watch Police K-dramas

This K-drama follows Yang Jung Kook, a seasoned conman who unknowingly marries a police officer. He eventually transforms into a National Assembly member

My Fellow Citizens (2019)

Source: KBS2TV

Life on Mars portrays Han Tae Joo, a modern detective who time-travels to 1988. He works at a small police station and aims to solve a serial murder case to return to his time

Life on Mars (2018)

Source: OCN

The K-drama centers on Woo Tae Seok, a dedicated detective, who meets Lee Seol, a female psychopath. Together, they collaborate to solve cases, adding a unique dynamic to the story.

Less Than Evil (2018)

Source tvN

Two Cops is a rom-com police drama where Jo Jung Suk and Kim Seon Ho's characters share a body. Kim Seon Ho's soul, a former criminal, falls for a rookie reporter

Two Cops (2018)

Source: MBC

Come and Hug Me follows detective Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) and actress Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo), whose past romance is marred by a murder involving their parents

Come and Hug Me (2018)

Source: KBS2TV

Mad Dog centers on ex-cop Choi Kang Woo (Yoo Ji Tae) leading an insurance investigation team. He and genius conman Kim Min Joon (Woo Do Hwan) collaborate to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that took their loved ones' lives

Mad Dog (2017)

Source: KBS2TV

Tunnel is a gripping crime drama following detective Park Gwang Ho, who unexpectedly time-travels while pursuing a serial killer. Transported to the future, he collaborates with detective Kim Sun Jae and criminal psychologist Shin Jae Yi to catch the culprit

Source: OCN

Tunnel (2017)

The K-drama Voice narrates the quest of detective Moo Jin Hyuk (Jang Hyuk) to solve his wife's murder alongside voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo (Lee Ha Na), who witnesses a brutal murder during a phone call

source: tvN

Voice (2017)

Criminal profiler Haeyoung distrusts authorities after witnessing an unsolved crime. He connects with detective Jae Han from 2000 via a walkie-talkie, joining forces to solve brutal crimes transcending time

Signal (2016)

Source: tvN

This K-drama centers on four young policemen - Eun Dae Koo, Eo Soo Sun, Park Tae Il, and Ji Kook - who join Gangnam Police's investigation team led by Seo Pan Seok

You’re All Surrounded (2014)

Source: SBS

