10 Must-Watch Police K-dramas
This K-drama follows Yang Jung Kook, a seasoned conman who unknowingly marries a police officer. He eventually transforms into a National Assembly member
My Fellow Citizens (2019)
Source: KBS2TV
Life on Mars portrays Han Tae Joo, a modern detective who time-travels to 1988. He works at a small police station and aims to solve a serial murder case to return to his time
Life on Mars (2018)
Source: OCN
The K-drama centers on Woo Tae Seok, a dedicated detective, who meets Lee Seol, a female psychopath. Together, they collaborate to solve cases, adding a unique dynamic to the story.
Less Than Evil (2018)
Source tvN
Two Cops is a rom-com police drama where Jo Jung Suk and Kim Seon Ho's characters share a body. Kim Seon Ho's soul, a former criminal, falls for a rookie reporter
Two Cops (2018)
Source: MBC
Come and Hug Me follows detective Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) and actress Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo), whose past romance is marred by a murder involving their parents
Come and Hug Me (2018)
Source: KBS2TV
Mad Dog centers on ex-cop Choi Kang Woo (Yoo Ji Tae) leading an insurance investigation team. He and genius conman Kim Min Joon (Woo Do Hwan) collaborate to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that took their loved ones' lives
Mad Dog (2017)
Source: KBS2TV
Tunnel is a gripping crime drama following detective Park Gwang Ho, who unexpectedly time-travels while pursuing a serial killer. Transported to the future, he collaborates with detective Kim Sun Jae and criminal psychologist Shin Jae Yi to catch the culprit
Source: OCN
Tunnel (2017)
The K-drama Voice narrates the quest of detective Moo Jin Hyuk (Jang Hyuk) to solve his wife's murder alongside voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo (Lee Ha Na), who witnesses a brutal murder during a phone call
source: tvN
Voice (2017)
Criminal profiler Haeyoung distrusts authorities after witnessing an unsolved crime. He connects with detective Jae Han from 2000 via a walkie-talkie, joining forces to solve brutal crimes transcending time
Signal (2016)
Source: tvN
This K-drama centers on four young policemen - Eun Dae Koo, Eo Soo Sun, Park Tae Il, and Ji Kook - who join Gangnam Police's investigation team led by Seo Pan Seok
You’re All Surrounded (2014)
Source: SBS