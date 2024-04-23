10 must-watch Political movies 

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gulal is considered a cult film that explores the themes of caste student politics in Rajasthan
Gulaal
Prakash Jha's Raajneeti is a must-watch political drama. Starring an ensemble star cast, the movie is inspired by Mahabharata
Raajneeti
Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi is a cult film that explored political themes in rural India and Naxal movements
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Haasil is a must-watch political drama revolving around student politics set in Allahabad. It stars Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill & Ashutosh Rana in the lead
Haasil
Shanghai
Starring Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Deol in the lead, Shanghai is a political thriller that sheds light on Indian democracy and the loopholes of corruption and exploitation. Dibakar Banerjee has directed the film
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti is a story of a few college friends who decide to go against the system and fight for the nation
Rang De Basanti
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Shivaji Shinde, Shool is one of the best portrayals of how politicians with criminal backgrounds rule and exploit the common man
Shool
Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak is one of the classic political dramas. Directed by Shankar, the movie revolves around a media person turning the Chief Minister of the state for one day
Nayak : The Real Hero
It is a 1974 movie that shows the harsh and brutal condition of Muslims in India post the partition
Garm Hawa
Rakta Charitra
Vivek Oberoi starrer Rakta Charitra was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie showcased the dark and violent side of political rivals