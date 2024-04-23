Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 23, 2024

10 must-watch Political movies 


Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gulal is considered a cult film that explores the themes of caste student politics in Rajasthan 

Gulaal

Image: IMDb

Prakash Jha's Raajneeti is a must-watch political drama. Starring an ensemble star cast, the movie is inspired by Mahabharata 

Image: IMDb

Raajneeti

Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi is a cult film that explored political themes in rural India and Naxal movements 

Image: IMDb

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Haasil is a must-watch political drama revolving around student politics set in Allahabad. It stars Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill & Ashutosh Rana in the lead 

Haasil

Image: IMDb

Shanghai

Image: IMDb

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Deol in the lead, Shanghai is a political thriller that sheds light on Indian democracy and the loopholes of corruption and exploitation. Dibakar Banerjee has directed the film

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti is a story of a few college friends who decide to go against the system and fight for the nation 

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDb

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Shivaji Shinde, Shool is one of the best portrayals of how politicians with criminal backgrounds rule and exploit the common man

Shool

Image: IMDb

Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak is one of the classic political dramas. Directed by Shankar, the movie revolves around a media person turning the Chief Minister of the state for one day

Nayak : The Real Hero

Image: IMDb

It is a 1974 movie that shows the harsh and brutal condition of Muslims in India post the partition 

Garm Hawa

Image: IMDb

Rakta Charitra

Image: IMDb

Vivek Oberoi starrer Rakta Charitra was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie showcased the dark and violent side of political rivals 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here