10 Must Watch Rom-Coms To Add To Your Movie List
A quintessential rom-com, this film follows Harry and Sally over the years as they navigate friendship, love, and the question of whether men and women can ever just be friends
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
What happens when a famous actress falls for a humble London bookseller? Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts deliver charming chemistry in this sweet story of unlikely love
Notting Hill (1999)
A clever modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this high school rom-com stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in a fierce, funny, and unexpectedly heartfelt romance
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
A whirlwind of opulence, family drama, and cultural nuance, this vibrant rom-com follows Rachel Chu as she discovers her boyfriend is from one of Asia’s wealthiest families
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds shine in this hilarious tale of a fake engagement between a boss and her assistant only to have real feelings complicate the lie
The Proposal (2009)
A teen girl’s secret love letters accidentally get sent out, launching her into a faux relationship that soon turns real. A sweet, modern rom-com full of heart
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
When a Greek woman falls for a non-Greek man, chaos and comedy ensues; this cultural rom-com is filled with warmth, eccentric relatives, and genuine charm
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
A heartwarming coming-of-age rom-com about a closeted teen who falls for an anonymous classmate online, it’s funny, sweet, and emotionally resonant
Love, Simon (2018)
Two women swap homes for the holidays and find love in unexpected places, a cozy and feel-good film starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black
The Holiday (2006)
This time-loop rom-com is as funny as it is original, with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti stuck in the same day and possibly falling in love while repeating it
Palm Springs (2020)
