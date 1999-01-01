Heading 3

MAY 28, 2025

10 Must Watch Rom-Coms To Add To Your Movie List

Suhasini OSWAL

ENTERTAINMENT

A quintessential rom-com, this film follows Harry and Sally over the years as they navigate friendship, love, and the question of whether men and women can ever just be friends

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Image: Imdb

What happens when a famous actress falls for a humble London bookseller? Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts deliver charming chemistry in this sweet story of unlikely love

Notting Hill (1999)

Image: Imdb

A clever modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this high school rom-com stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in a fierce, funny, and unexpectedly heartfelt romance

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Image: Imdb

A whirlwind of opulence, family drama, and cultural nuance, this vibrant rom-com follows Rachel Chu as she discovers her boyfriend is from one of Asia’s wealthiest families

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Image: Imdb

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds shine in this hilarious tale of a fake engagement between a boss and her assistant only to have real feelings complicate the lie

The Proposal (2009)

Image: Imdb

A teen girl’s secret love letters accidentally get sent out, launching her into a faux relationship that soon turns real. A sweet, modern rom-com full of heart

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Image: Imdb

When a Greek woman falls for a non-Greek man, chaos and comedy ensues; this cultural rom-com is filled with warmth, eccentric relatives, and genuine charm

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Image: Imdb

A heartwarming coming-of-age rom-com about a closeted teen who falls for an anonymous classmate online, it’s funny, sweet, and emotionally resonant

Love, Simon (2018)

Image: Imdb

Two women swap homes for the holidays and find love in unexpected places, a cozy and feel-good film starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black

The Holiday (2006)

Image: Imdb

This time-loop rom-com is as funny as it is original, with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti stuck in the same day and possibly falling in love while repeating it

Palm Springs (2020)

Image: Imdb

