Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 20, 2023
10 must-watch Salman Khan films
The laughter riot film is sure to make your funny bones tickle and the seamless acting is a must-watch
Andaz Apna Apna
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The film with the iconic pair of Salman Bhai and Madhuri Dixit, a film filled with music, romance, and drama is worth watching
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
The film also stars Anushka Sharma showing the journey of wrestlers from a small unrecognized state to becoming world champions
Sultan
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film rich in culture, heritage and a classic romance drama is not worth missing
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
The comedy-drama film released back in 2015 about taking a lost girl back to her hometown
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Tere Naam
One of the romantic films by Salman Khan which had drama and tragedy is a must watch
The daughter of a rich man secretly falls in love with her bodyguard. A complete action drama released back in 2011
Bodyguard
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
A classic Bollywood masala film that came back in 2011 also had Paresh Rawal and Asin Thottumkal
Ready
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
Tiger Zinda Hai
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
The action romance film is a complete blockbuster with a great storyline and amazing music
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram
A cop film revolving around the main character Chulbul Pandey is a complete entertainer with drama, action, and romance that should not be missed
Dabangg
