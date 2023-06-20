Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 20, 2023

10 must-watch Salman Khan films

The laughter riot film is sure to make your funny bones tickle and the seamless acting is a must-watch

Andaz Apna Apna

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

The film with the iconic pair of Salman Bhai and Madhuri Dixit, a film filled with music, romance, and drama is worth watching

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The film also stars Anushka Sharma showing the journey of wrestlers from a small unrecognized state to becoming world champions

Sultan

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film rich in culture, heritage and a classic romance drama is not worth missing

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

The comedy-drama film released back in 2015 about taking a lost girl back to her hometown

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Tere Naam

One of the romantic films by Salman Khan which had drama and tragedy is a must watch

The daughter of a rich man secretly falls in love with her bodyguard. A complete action drama released back in 2011

Bodyguard

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

A classic Bollywood masala film that came back in 2011 also had Paresh Rawal and Asin Thottumkal

Ready

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

Tiger Zinda Hai

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

The action romance film is a complete blockbuster with a great storyline and amazing music

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagram

A cop film revolving around the main character Chulbul Pandey is a complete entertainer with drama, action, and romance that should not be missed

Dabangg

