Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2024
10 must-watch School Life Anime
Ryuji and Taiga team up to win their crushes, leading to unexpected friendships and romance
Toradora!
This quirky show follows three friends in school, featuring hilarious and random adventures
My Ordinary Life
In this mix of romance, magic, and school life, Tohru lives with the Sohma family, who turn into Zodiac animals when hugged
Fruits Basket
Yuugo struggles with farm life at an agricultural high school after failing his exams, showing a unique take on school life
Silver Spoon
A wild mix of school life, comedy, and action- this anime shows students must kill their alien teacher who plans to destroy Earth
Assassination classroom
Laugh out loud when a Haruhi, mistaken for a boy, joins a fancy host club at school
Ouran High School Host Club
In this anime, Saiki K. just wants a normal life despite having psychic powers
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
In this show, follow a group of quirky schoolgirls through their everyday adventures
Azumanga Daioh
Ex-gang member Onizuka becomes a teacher, inspiring and entertaining his students, a full of life lessons show
Great Teacher Onizuka
Haikyuu
In this uplifting anime, join a passionate volleyball player and his team as they chase their dreams
