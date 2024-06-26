Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 26, 2024

10 must-watch School Life Anime


Ryuji and Taiga team up to win their crushes, leading to unexpected friendships and romance

Toradora!

Image: IMDb 

This quirky show follows three friends in school, featuring hilarious and random adventures

 Image: IMDb

My Ordinary Life

In this mix of romance, magic, and school life, Tohru lives with the Sohma family, who turn into Zodiac animals when hugged

 Image: IMDb

Fruits Basket

Yuugo struggles with farm life at an agricultural high school after failing his exams, showing a unique take on school life 

Silver Spoon

 Image: IMDb

A wild mix of school life, comedy, and action- this anime shows students must kill their alien teacher who plans to destroy Earth 

Assassination classroom

 Image: IMDb

Laugh out loud when a Haruhi, mistaken for a boy, joins a fancy host club at school

Ouran High School Host Club

 Image: IMDb

In this anime, Saiki K. just wants a normal life despite having psychic powers

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

 Image: IMDb

In this show, follow a group of quirky schoolgirls through their everyday adventures

Azumanga Daioh

 Image: IMDb

Ex-gang member Onizuka becomes a teacher, inspiring and entertaining his students, a full of life lessons show

Great Teacher Onizuka

 Image: IMDb

Haikyuu

 Image: IMDb

In this uplifting  anime, join a passionate volleyball player and his team as they chase their dreams

