10 Must watch sci-fi K-dramas
A dual-timeline narrative explores the mystery of alien visitors and their impact on Earth
Image: tvN
Circle: Two Worlds Connected
Detectives communicate across time through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and prevent crimes
Image: tvN
Signal
A detective time travels between 1986 and the present, using his knowledge to solve crimes and uncover a serial killer
Image: OCN
Tunnel
A medical researcher discovers he has clones, created by a sinister organization, leading to a battle for survival
Duel
Image: OCN
A stuntman gets entangled in a web of corruption while investigating a mysterious plane crash
Vagabond
Image: SBS
Abyss
Image: tvN
Two friends are resurrected with altered appearances and must solve their own murders using a magical abyss
People enter a time loop to reset their lives but face unexpected consequences and mysteries
Image: MBC
365: Repeat the Year
An alien who has lived on Earth for centuries falls in love with a top actress while hiding his true identity
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A scientist develops a time-traveling device and teams up with a detective to prevent disasters
Reset
Image: OCN
A detective investigates supernatural occurrences linked to a woman possessed by spirits
Image: OCN
Possessed