Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 30, 2024
10 Must-watch Shabana Azmi movies
Shabana Azmi had a powerful debut in this film, highlighting feudal exploitation and double standards
Ankur
Image: IMDb
In Satyajit Ray's film, Shabana Azmi portrayed a neglected Begum with sophistication and subtlety
Image: IMDb
Shatranj Ke Khilari
Teaming up with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi showcased sensitivity in the love story of a visually impaired principal and a teacher
Image: IMDb
Sparsh
In this critically acclaimed film, Shabana Azmi portrayed a deeply wounded wife with hard-hitting vulnerability and grace
Arth
Image: IMDb
In this political satire, Shabana Azmi played a self-seeking brothel owner facing moral scrutiny
Mandi
Image: IMDb
Shabana Azmi delivered sensitivity in this coming-of-age story, portraying a betrayed wife and mother with tremendous capacity for forgiveness
Masoom
Image: IMDb
Shabana Azmi's controversial role as a homosexual showcased an unexplored facet of her personality
Fire
Image: IMDb
In the biographical drama, Shabana Azmi justified her role, portraying the strong grit and determination of Santokben Jadeja
Godmother
Image: IMDb
Shabana Azmi took on a terrifying role as a hideous witch hunting down kids in this children's film
Makdee
Image: IMDb
Morning Raga - A meeting of worlds
Image: IMDb
Shabana Azmi, a perfectionist, learned Carnatic music for her role as an emotionally fragile singer in this film
