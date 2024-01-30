Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 30, 2024

10 Must-watch Shabana Azmi movies

Shabana Azmi had a powerful debut in this film, highlighting feudal exploitation and double standards

Ankur

In Satyajit Ray's film, Shabana Azmi portrayed a neglected Begum with sophistication and subtlety

Shatranj Ke Khilari 

Teaming up with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi showcased sensitivity in the love story of a visually impaired principal and a teacher

Sparsh

In this critically acclaimed film, Shabana Azmi portrayed a deeply wounded wife with hard-hitting vulnerability and grace 

Arth

In this political satire, Shabana Azmi played a self-seeking brothel owner facing moral scrutiny

Mandi

Shabana Azmi delivered sensitivity in this coming-of-age story, portraying a betrayed wife and mother with tremendous capacity for forgiveness

Masoom

Shabana Azmi's controversial role as a homosexual showcased an unexplored facet of her personality

Fire

In the biographical drama, Shabana Azmi justified her role, portraying the strong grit and determination of Santokben Jadeja

Godmother

Shabana Azmi took on a terrifying role as a hideous witch hunting down kids in this children's film

 Makdee 

Morning Raga - A meeting of worlds

Shabana Azmi, a perfectionist, learned Carnatic music for her role as an emotionally fragile singer in this film

