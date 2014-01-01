10 must-watch slice-of-life K-dramas
Starring IU and Lee Sun Kyun in lead roles, My Mister narrates a heart-retching tale of two kindred spirits - a compassionate engineer and an impoverished woman who end up finding solace in each other
Image: tvN
My Mister (2018)
Kim Ji Won and Son Suk Ku starrer My Liberation Notes revolves around the humdrum lives of three siblings who seek freedom from their mundane adulthood
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes (2022)
Reply 1988 centers around a lane in 80’s Korea, where Lee Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol, their friends, and their parents all share a close bond that helps them deal with life’s many struggles
Image: tvN
Reply 1988 (2015)
Starring Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, and WJSN’s Bona, this drama unfolds an endearing tale of an ambitious fencer and a diligent young man who seeks to rebuild his life
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
Image: tvN
Three best friends Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun face life on the brink of turning forty, relying on each other's comfort
Thirty-Nine (2022)
Image: JTBC
In this fan-favorite drama, Park Seo Joon, a former Taekwondo champion, and Kim Ji Won, a receptionist dream big, while trying to stay afloat in their daily lives
Fight for My Way (2017)
Image: KBS2
Starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, this drama revolves around two ex-high-school lovers who get pulled back into each other’s lives as the documentary they shot in school goes viral
Our Beloved Summer (2021)
Image: SBS
Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, and their three friends from undergrad medical school share a close bond and love for music while working at the same hospital
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Image: SBS
A struggling actor Lee Yi Kyung, an aspiring director Kim Jung Hyun, and web writer Son Seung Won run a rented guesthouse with the dream of making a film someday, while barely making ends meet
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
Image: JTBC
Im Si Wan, Kang So Ra, and Kang Ha Neul starrer this workplace drama narrates the story of coworkers who want to break free from the cruel corporate world they got trapped in their twenties
Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014)
Image: tvN